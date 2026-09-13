Taron Egerton's Nice-Guy Facade Shattered in Hilarious Comedy

From the moment it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, where audiences eagerly lined up for two city blocks, “Everybody Wants to Fuck Me” has set the stage for a robust discussion around its provocative title and edgy narrative. This debut feature from British writer-director Jonathan Schey merges romantic comedy, body horror, and gender-war satire, using Taron Egerton’s charming performance to engage viewers while also challenging perceptions of contemporary masculinity.

Exploring Masculinity Through Supernatural Lenses

At first glance, the film seems to offer a smart exploration of modern romance, anchored by the character Adam, portrayed by Egerton. The narrative initially presents him as a likable, clean-cut young man working in a London gallery that champions female artists. However, the story takes a hard turn into the supernatural as Adam becomes the embodiment of his own desires, grappling with inflamed STIs reminiscent of David Cronenberg’s work. This genre-switch could polarize viewers, as the shift from relatable dating scenarios to eerie body horror challenges conventional romantic comedy tropes.

The Complicated Nature of Adam’s Seduction

Adam’s charm is evidenced in his interactions, particularly with Liv, portrayed by Mia McKenna-Bruce in a brief but memorable cameo. After he uses the guise of a protective boyfriend to win her over at a club, she becomes perplexed by his aloofness after their night together. This encounter sets the tone for Adam’s methodical approach to relationships, characterized by superficial connections and a surprising lack of self-awareness.

His interactions extend to his lesbian best friend Emma, played by Charly Clive, who offers a glimpse into the mind of a millennial woman navigating a world where her friend’s exploits serve as both entertainment and cautionary tales. In stark contrast, Sofia, depicted by Jessica Henwick, brings an incisive critique to Adam’s nice-guy persona, bluntly stating, “Men don’t actually like women — they just want women to like them.” This line succinctly encapsulates the film’s exploration of the disconnect between male intentions and female experiences.

The Consequences of Impulsive Relationships

The plot thickens when after an encounter with Sofia, Adam mysteriously becomes irresistibly attractive to women, prompting a rapid increase in his sexual escapades. Yet, rather than experiencing joy in this newfound allure, he finds himself burdened by a troubling rash and an escalating sense of dread. Schey artfully escalates the tension, keeping audiences on edge as they question the authenticity of Adam’s predicament and the implications of his amplified desire.

A Critique of Toxic Masculinity

Egerton’s portrayal of Adam evolves from confident to frantic, embodying the challenges of a man grappling with the implications of his societal privileges. The film provocatively invites viewers to sympathize with him while relishing his confrontations with a dark comedic reality. Despite the chaotic circumstances, the focus on Adam’s journey reveals layers of toxicity inherent in his character, challenging audiences to consider the societal structures that support such behaviors.

Conventional Resolutions and Missed Opportunities

However, the film’s resolution leans towards advocating traditional notions of monogamy and domesticity as embodied by Emma’s forthcoming parenthood. While the comedy maintains an engaging pace, it ultimately presents a somewhat conventional alternative to Adam’s behavior, missing the opportunity to more deeply explore varied, nuanced modes of modern relationships. Instead, it hints that being a “horny little devil” could be embraced in less rigid, yet still equitable ways.