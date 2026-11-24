Netflix has officially launched production on the highly anticipated second season of its successful French action thriller “Elite Force,” featuring Tomer Sisley, known for his role in “Largo Winch.” The show has garnered significant attention, remaining in Netflix’s global Top 10 for non-English-language series for four weeks and achieving a spot in the Top 10 across 91 countries.

New Challenges Loom for David and Max

In the upcoming season, characters David and Max, having been dismissed from GIGN — France’s elite counterterrorism and hostage rescue unit — will find themselves implicated in an incident that raises questions about the integrity of their unit, putting its future in jeopardy.

Excitement Surrounds Season 2

Director Julien Leclercq, who co-created the series with Sylvain Caron, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re starting filming on Season 2 of ‘Elite Force’ today. Audiences followed us throughout the first season, and it’s with great excitement that we’re embarking on a new storyline with everything dialed up: intrigue, emotion, action… Everything is in place to deliver!”

A Proven Formula for Success

Netflix has a proven track record with engaging French action thrillers, such as “Under Paris,” directed by Xavier Gens, and “AKA,” featuring Alban Lenoir and Eric Cantona. “Elite Force” reflects Leclercq’s familiarity with thrilling narratives, having previously depicted one of GIGN’s notable operations in his 2011 film “The Assault,” based on the 1994 hijacking of an Air France plane.

The Team Behind the Action

After “The Assault,” Leclercq continued his collaboration with Netflix, directing “The Wages of Fear,” a remake of the classic 1953 film, and co-creating “Ganglands,” a crime series that ran for two seasons and was inspired by his heist thriller “Braqueurs.”