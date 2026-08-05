Super Troopers 3: A Disappointing Return for a Beloved Comedy

After a 17-year hiatus, “Super Troopers 2” managed to charm fans through crowdfunding, raising nearly $5 million to produce a sequel that many studios doubted would find an audience. While the film did tap into a wave of nostalgia, it was criticized for rehashing familiar characters and jokes from the original 2001 cult classic. Fast forward eight years, and we now have “Super Troopers 3,” which arrives with diminished event status and feels more like routine franchise maintenance than a triumphant return.

Familiar Faces, Familiar Jokes

For devoted fans of the series, “Super Troopers 3” may provide enough of the charm and banter they expect. The film continues to follow the inept but lovable Vermont state troopers played by the Broken Lizard comedy troupe; their traditional goofy antics and mustachioed faces are back on-screen. While the jokes remain largely scattershot and the production retains a scrappy, low-budget feel, the chemistry among the cast is still palpable. However, this installment raises the question: Would it be better served as a running sitcom, akin to a rural Gen X version of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”?

Life in Spurbury

The story stays rooted in the fictional town of Spurbury, Vermont, where the troopers seem to have aged not a day. Retired Captain O’Hagen (Brian Cox) lingers at the office, clinging to his past, while the new captain Markowski (Nat Faxon) tries to bring a more politically correct atmosphere. The rest of the troopers — approaching sixty yet very much stuck in their juvenile ways — continue to disrupt the peace with their joyrides and pranks, with new rookie Coy (Saturday Night Live’s Andrew Dismukes) fitting right into their chaotic fold despite his modern TikTok interests.

A Wedding Farce with a Twist

The tension escalates when thorny relationships take center stage, particularly between senior trooper Thorny (Chandrasekhar) and his obnoxious colleague Farva (Kevin Heffernan), who is about to wed Thorny’s sister Sarita (Hannah Simone). This plotline gives way to a slew of wedding preparations that, while offering cultural comedy, feel like a forced addition to the standard cop satire. Thorny’s begrudging acceptance to be the best man merely serves as a vehicle for his plans to cause chaos during the ceremony, a predictable yet mildly amusing turn.

Thin Narrative Threads

Alongside the wedding antics, the film attempts a secondary plot involving a Canadian drug ring, but this subplot feels thin and largely serves as busy work for the other Broken Lizard members. The humor here often relies on juvenile misunderstandings and half-baked situational comedy—though there are some standout moments, like the clever name “Turban Outfitters.” Yet, many gags, especially the ones that push the envelope, seem increasingly forced, casting doubt on their effectiveness as the film drags on.

A Franchise for the Faithful

With “Super Troopers 2” earning $32 million at the box office, it’s clear that there’s still a dedicated fanbase. However, this third installment struggles to find its footing, appearing as if the creators are simply amusing themselves rather than responding to popular demand. It presents itself as a series that has settled into a comfortable rut, content to lean on its cult status while offering little to attract new audiences.