Stylish Tennis Skirts & Dresses for Under $100 at Lululemon

As the excitement of the U.S. Open reverberates around the tennis community, many of us are feeling a renewed passion for the sport. It’s not just the thrill of playing that draws us in; the fun of dressing up on the court adds to the experience. With the right outfit, you can truly elevate your game and make a stylish statement, whether you’re on the court or cheering from the stands.

Discover Stylish and Practical Options

For those looking to refresh their athletic wardrobe, Lululemon‘s We Made Too Much collection offers a variety of stylish tennis skirts and dresses that marry form and function. Whether you’re gearing up for a match at your local club or preparing to enjoy the excitement at the U.S. Open, these outfits will keep you looking great.

Top Picks Under $100

We’ve hunted through Lululemon’s offerings to find the standout activewear pieces that are not only fashionable but also affordable. Here are the best selections under $100, perfect for effortlessly moving from the tennis court to the classroom or any casual outing.