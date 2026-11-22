The Huelva Ibero-American Film Festival, a prominent platform for Latin American cinema in Europe, celebrated its 2026 edition with a grand night of accolades. The festival honored the remarkable contributions of Chilean actor Alfredo Castro and Argentine filmmaker Lucía Puenzo, each securing top awards in recognition of their exceptional artistic achievements.

Highlights of the 2026 Awards

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of “After Elena,” directed by Shawn Garry, which was awarded the prestigious Golden Columbus for Best Feature Film. The film explores themes of grief through a comedic lens as it depicts the complexities of family dynamics when Roberto, a 70-year-old man, faces an unexpected visit from his children, who are supposed to care for him but have ulterior motives regarding their late mother’s estate.

Championing Diverse Narratives

Under the direction of Manuel H. Martín, the festival has become a beacon for crossover films that tackle social issues with innovative storytelling. For instance, Puenzo’s “Pepita, the Gunslinger” received the Best Director award for its captivating portrayal of a female gangster, Margarita Di Tullio, who takes a stand against corruption in 1980s Mar del Plata.

Another standout, “Funk,” which won Best Actress for Duda Santos, reinvents the musical genre by centering on “Black joy,” as director Aly Muritiba describes it. The film’s unique approach to exploring themes of identity through its protagonist, a vibrant funk singer, further showcases the festival’s commitment to diverse narratives.

Noteworthy Winners and Performances

The 2026 awards marked a significant representation of LGBTQ+ cinema, with nearly half of the prizes going to LGBT-themed films, a trend observed by Variety as a potential highlight for the upcoming Oscars season. Castro’s performance in “After Elena,” which received the Best Actor award, was particularly praised for its grounded realism, departing from the heightened performances he is known for.

Puenzo’s work continues to reflect her skill in weaving gender-focused narratives within thrilling plots, securing her place as a leading voice in Latin American cinema. Meanwhile, Allan Deberton’s “Gugu’s World,” Brazil’s entry for the International Feature Oscar, captured the Audience Award, signifying its broad appeal.

Complete List of Awards

Huelva Ibero-American Film Festival 2026 Awards

Golden Columbus, Best Feature Film: “After Elena,” directed by Shawn Garry

Special Jury Prize: “I am Mario,” directed by Sharon Kleinberg

Best Director: Lucía Puenzo for “Pepita, the Gunslinger” (“Pepita, la pistolera”)

Best Actor: Alfredo Castro, for “After Elena”

Best Actress: Duda Santos, for “Funk”

Best Supporting Actor: Rubén Ochandiano, for “Life Is”

Best Spanish Direction: Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi for “La Bola Negra”

Silver Columbus Audience Award: “Gugu’s World,” directed by Allan Deberton

City of Huelva Honorary Award: Paulina García

Silver Columbus, Best Andalusian Direction: Elías Pérez for “Plus Ultra”