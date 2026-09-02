Stunning Midi Dresses Under $60 from Free People to Madewell

As we transition from summer to fall, midi dresses offer the perfect blend between mini and maxi styles. With the change of seasons just around the corner, now is the ideal time to explore fantastic deals on these versatile wardrobe staples. We’ve scoured some of our favorite retailers to bring you the best midi dress selections under $60, just in time for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

Unmissable Midi Dress Sales

Retailers like Free People, Madewell, and Old Navy are featuring significant markdowns across their dress collections. From stylish patterns to elegant fabrics, there’s something for everyone to love.

Layering for Seasonal Comfort

The beauty of midi dresses lies in their adaptability as the temperatures drop. A chic cardigan can easily be thrown over your favorite midi, or you could opt for layering with a long-sleeved shirt underneath, depending on the style. This versatility makes them a go-to choice for transitional weather.

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