The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is making a remarkable comeback to the streets of New York City today, albeit a couple of days later than originally planned. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the beloved event, known for its extravagant floats and balloon characters, was postponed due to inclement weather on Thanksgiving Day.
Date, Start Time, and Broadcast Details
The rescheduled parade will take place on Saturday, November 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. As the largest parade in the United States, it will kick off at West 77th Street and Central Park West, making its way down to Macy’s Herald Square on West 34th Street. The main broadcast will air on NBC, concluding around noon, with an encore presentation at 2 p.m. ET/PT.
Streaming Options for the Parade
If you can’t attend the festivities in person, there are various ways to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online, including free streaming options. Here’s how you can enjoy the event without a cable subscription:
Where to Stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Free Online
You can access the parade through several live TV streaming services that offer NBC or Peacock. Here are the best options for streaming the parade for free:
DirecTV
DirecTV is a comprehensive live TV streaming service that offers NBC in several plans, including MyNews and MySports. All DirecTV plans come with a five-day free trial, which you can utilize to catch a free livestream of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Fubo
Fubo is another excellent option for live TV streaming that includes NBC in both its English plans. These plans also feature a five-day free trial and offer discounts for the first month after the trial ends.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV also streams the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and offers a three-day free trial followed by a subscription fee of $99.99 per month.
Peacock
Peacock provides a livestream of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for its Premium subscribers. Although it does not offer a free trial, there’s currently a Black Friday promotion allowing new subscribers to enjoy three months for $8.99 each, down from $12.99.