The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is making a remarkable comeback to the streets of New York City today, albeit a couple of days later than originally planned. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, the beloved event, known for its extravagant floats and balloon characters, was postponed due to inclement weather on Thanksgiving Day.

Date, Start Time, and Broadcast Details

The rescheduled parade will take place on Saturday, November 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. As the largest parade in the United States, it will kick off at West 77th Street and Central Park West, making its way down to Macy’s Herald Square on West 34th Street. The main broadcast will air on NBC, concluding around noon, with an encore presentation at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Streaming Options for the Parade

If you can’t attend the festivities in person, there are various ways to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online, including free streaming options. Here’s how you can enjoy the event without a cable subscription:

Where to Stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Free Online