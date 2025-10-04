Stream ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51 Cable-Free Options Revealed

As ‘Saturday Night Live’ kicks off its 51st season, fans are eager to catch all the comedic action, especially with the intriguing lineup featuring Bad Bunny as host and Doja Cat as the musical guest. If you’re wondering how to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51 without cable, you’re not alone. This article provides a comprehensive guide to help you enjoy SNL’s new season seamlessly online. From streaming platforms to the latest cast updates, here’s everything you need.

Live from New York… It’s Saturday Night Live — back for Season 51 this weekend. Bad Bunny will serve as host for the season premiere with Doja Cat appearing as the musical guest. Both are coming off major announcements: Bad Bunny was just announced as the next Super Bowl halftime show headliner, and Doja Cat just unveiled an upcoming tour. Plus, we’ll get to see five new performers join the SNL cast for the new season.

How to Watch SNL Season 51 Without Cable

As always, new episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’ will air on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can livestream SNL online using any streaming service that carries NBC or Peacock. Here’s a breakdown of these options:

DirecTV

DirecTV is our top pick for watching ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51 online. The streamer carries NBC in several packages, including the affordable MyNews plan, which costs just $39.99 a month and starts with a five-day free trial.

Fubo

Fubo also carries NBC for SNL Season 51 livestreams. You’ll need the Fubo Pro plan or higher to get NBC streams. Pro costs $84.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial and $30 off your first month.

Peacock

Fans can also stream SNL on Peacock. This one is much more affordable at $10.99 a month for the Premium plan (you’ll need this to watch live NBC), but it doesn’t offer a free trial.

Sling

Sling is another option for cord-cutters looking to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51 online. You’ll need the Sling Blue plan to get access to NBC. This plan starts at $45.99 a month. Sling does not currently offer a free trial.

Livestream SNL Episodes for Free

Want to watch SNL Season 51 for free? Take advantage of the five-day free trials from DirecTV and Fubo.

SNL Season 51 New Cast Members

Some big cast changes are coming for SNL Season 51. Five cast members have been replaced, with Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Emil Wakim all leaving ahead of the new season. Joining the cast are Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.