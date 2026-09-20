Stream Patrick Clancy's '60 Minutes' Interview Without Cable Today

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Patrick Clancy, the Massachusetts father whose former wife, Lindsay Clancy, faced accusations of killing their three children, is set to appear on 60 Minutes for his first interview since her case concluded in a mistrial. This emotional conversation will delve into themes of grief, his children, and the impact of social media conspiracies, as he shares the screen with his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, whom he wed in April.

The discussion will be conducted by journalist Ross Douthat and is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 20, at 7 p.m. ET. For viewers unable to access CBS, the episode can be streamed through a free trial on services such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Paramount+.

At a Glance: How to Watch Patrick Clancy’s 60 Minutes Interview Online

This interview arrives in the aftermath of Lindsay Clancy’s trial, which initiated in July. During the proceedings, Patrick Clancy took the stand, while Lindsay Clancy entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity regarding the tragic deaths of their children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Her defense asserted that she was suffering from acute postpartum psychosis during the incidents.

The trial ultimately concluded in a mistrial on September 4, as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Currently, Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized at Tewksbury Hospital, with a status hearing set for September 29 to determine the next steps in her case.

This high-profile case has captured public attention, with the trial proceedings streamed live by Court TV and discussed extensively on social media. In a preview clip of the interview, Patrick Clancy mentions that he continues to communicate with his children, while Danis refers to him as “selfless and supportive.”

Where to Watch Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis on 60 Minutes

For those interested in watching the interview, there are multiple streaming options available for Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis’ 60 Minutes conversation, allowing viewers to tune in without the need for a traditional cable subscription. The segment is featured in the show’s 59th season, which premiered on September 13. Editor’s Pick ➤ Five-day free trial

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What Is the Lindsay Clancy Trial?