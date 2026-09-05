Massive Support for Lindsay Clancy's Parents Surges Past $1.1 Million

In the wake of the mistrial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children, a GoFundMe campaign supporting her parents has raised over $1.1 million. The fundraising effort was initiated in August to assist Mike and Paula Musgrove, who have dedicated significant time and resources to support their daughter throughout her legal ordeal.

Support for the Musgroves



Organizer Brandee Mulligan described the Musgroves’ commitment: “This fundraiser is for Mike and Paula, who have spent years traveling back and forth, staying in hotels, attending court proceedings and ultimately relocating from Connecticut to Massachusetts so they could remain close to Lindsay.” She emphasized how the family’s lives have essentially been put on hold as they stand by their daughter during this unimaginably difficult time.

Initially aiming for a goal of $1 million, the fundraiser saw an influx of donations following the mistrial declaration. With overwhelming support from Clancy’s advocates, the amount quickly exceeded the original target, prompting Mulligan to raise the goal to $3 million as the case appears to be extending into a potential retrial. “I’ve decided to raise the goal of this fundraiser since this process has been extended, so is the time Paula and Mike will remain away from their home, continuing to carry the costs that come with being there for their daughter every day,” she stated.

Current Fundraising Achievements



As of the latest update, the GoFundMe campaign has gathered more than $1.175 million, which includes a notable $5,000 donation from an anonymous contributor. The successful campaign has also led to the emergence of copycat fundraisers, both supporting and opposing Clancy. Titles such as “Lindsay Clancy is an awful person!” and “Against the Musgrove Family Fund” reflect the divisive sentiments circulating around the case.

GoFundMe’s Stance



In response to these developments, GoFundMe has stated that they are monitoring all fundraising campaigns associated with Clancy. The platform emphasized that any campaigns found to violate their terms of service would be removed. “At some point, the court proceedings will end. Mike and Paula will still have a life to return to. There will still be bills, a home, lost savings, and years of putting their own lives on hold while they stood beside their daughter,” Mulligan remarked.