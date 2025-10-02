Stream NBA Preseason Action Online: Cable-Free Guide

The excitement of basketball season is back, and fans are eager to tune into the 2025 NBA preseason. Fortunately, you don’t need a cable subscription to catch all the action. Our guide will show you how to watch NBA preseason games online without cable by using popular streaming services. Follow along to learn about the best platforms to keep you updated on every dunk and play.

There are a lot of sports to watch right now. In the midst of MLB playoffs, college football, and NFL action, basketball is also returning to our TVs. The 2025 NBA preseason kicks off this week with a game in Abu Dhabi between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

At a Glance: How to Watch NBA Preseason Games

Stream: DirecTV, Sling, Fubo

TV channels: NBA TV, local channels/NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT

Preseason dates: Thursday, Oct. 2 – Friday, Oct. 17

The preseason offers a sneak peek at every team, making it an exciting time for basketball enthusiasts. If you’re figuring out how to watch NBA preseason games online without cable, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a quick guide to livestreaming options.

How to Watch NBA Preseason Games Without Cable

Most 2025 NBA preseason games will be available on NBA TV, League Pass, and local channels. Some games will also be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT.

The best way to watch NBA preseason games online without cable is to use a live TV streaming service that offers these channels and NBA League Pass. Here, we highlight the top three options:

DirecTV

➤ $69.99/month➤ Five-day free trial➤ Up to 185+ channels

DirecTV is an excellent choice for streaming NBA preseason games without cable. It gives you access to NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT, along with robust local channel coverage and the option for NBA League Pass. The MySports plan, offering all these channels, starts at $69.99 a month, following a five-day free trial.

Fubo

➤ $55.99/month➤ Five-day free trial➤ Up to 300+ channels

Fubo is another solid option, providing all the necessary channels for NBA preseason games. While it doesn’t include League Pass directly, you can acquire it separately. Fubo subscriptions start at $55.99 a month and also include a five-day free trial.

Sling

➤ $45.99/month➤ Short-term passes available➤ Up to 46 channels

Sling offers essential channels for watching NBA preseason games and allows you to add League Pass to your package. The upgraded Sling Orange + Blue plan starts at $60.99 a month, making it a flexible choice for basketball fans.

NBA Preseason Dates, Schedule 2025

The 2025 NBA preseason begins on Thursday, Oct. 2, with the NBA Abu Dhabi Game featuring the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. The preseason wraps up on Friday, Oct. 17, giving fans plenty of exciting matchups to enjoy online without needing cable.