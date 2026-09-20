Stream LSU vs. Ole Miss Football Tonight at No Cost!

Tonight marks a significant moment in college football as the No. 7 LSU Tigers take on the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels in a game that promises to be electrifying. Fans across the country will be eager to catch this historic clash, especially since it’s the first time both programs are ranked in the top 10 for an LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup in over 60 years. This thrilling rivalry, known as the Magnolia Bowl, last saw such a ranking in 1962 when Ole Miss emerged victorious with a score of 15-7.

The Heat of Rivalry and Coaching Changes

This year’s matchup is even more compelling thanks to LSU’s head coach Lane Kiffin, who previously spent six seasons leading the Rebels before joining the Tigers. Kiffin anticipates a fierce atmosphere at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, acknowledging the high stakes of the encounter. “I guess there’s real safety issues and stuff, so there’s people that have a plan for that. It is what it is,” he commented during a recent Instagram session with Next Round Live.

Historically, games between LSU and Ole Miss have been tightly contested. Their last six encounters have showcased this intensity, with the most recent three decided by no more than six points, further intensifying the excitement around tonight’s game.

How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss Online

The highly anticipated LSU vs. Ole Miss game will be broadcast on ESPN. For viewers who have cut the cord, there are several live TV streaming options available to catch the action. If you’re looking for a way to stream the game for free, consider signing up for a free trial with either DirecTV or Fubo. Here’s a detailed guide on where to watch: editor’s Pick DirecTV offers packages that include ESPN, allowing you to livestream the LSU vs. Ole Miss game. All plans begin with a five-day free trial. After the trial, subscriptions start at $44.99 for the first month. Fubo is another excellent choice for live TV streaming that includes ESPN and offers a free trial, allowing you to watch LSU vs. Ole Miss for free. Its packages begin at $88.99 per month after the trial. Another option to livestream the game is Sling TV, which includes ESPN in its Orange and Orange + Blue plans. These options are budget-friendly, with Sling Orange starting at $45.99 a month, but note that Sling does not offer a free trial. For the most budget-conscious viewers, ESPN Unlimited offers the cheapest option to livestream LSU vs. Ole Miss, costing $29.99 a month or $299.99 annually. However, this plan also does not come with a free trial.

Game Date and Kickoff Time