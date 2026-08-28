Sting Lends Voice to Nino Rota Documentary, Captivating Fans

Global Constellation, Vuelta’s sales and finance affiliate, has taken on international sales for “Nino: A Film About Nino Rota,” a documentary that delves into the life and enduring legacy of the celebrated Oscar-winning Italian composer. Set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the documentary will be featured in the Official Selection Out of Competition.

Exploring a Rich Artistic Legacy

Directed by Walter Fasano, a prominent editor known for his collaborations with Luca Guadagnino on films like “Call Me by Your Name” and “Suspiria,” the documentary adopts a “free and associative narrative form.” This approach allows it to navigate the personal, artistic, and spiritual dimensions that shaped Rota’s life, ultimately revealing an artist dedicated to the ideals embodied in music.

A Star-Studded Narrative

Narrated by 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting, “Nino” features a range of interviews with influential figures from both cinema and music. This includes Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat, acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook, and Grammy-winning composer and arranger Vince Mendoza, among others. Together, their insights create a vivid portrait of Rota’s creative universe and his lasting influence on contemporary filmmakers and composers.

Rota’s Iconic Works

Nino Rota is perhaps best known for his evocative scores for classic films. He composed the music for Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II,” the latter earning him an Academy Award. Rota also had a fruitful collaboration with Federico Fellini, contributing scores to cinematic masterpieces such as “La Dolce Vita,” “8½,” and “Amarcord,” in addition to his work on Luchino Visconti’s “The Leopard.”

Production Details

The documentary is produced by Be Water Film (Mattia Guerra), Sugar Play (Filippo Sugar and Elisabetta Biganzoli), Adler Entertainment (Marco Colombo), I Diavoli, and director Fasano, in partnership with Rai Documentari. It is supported by several funds, including MIC-DGCA Fondo per lo sviluppo degli investimenti nel cinema e nell’audiovisivo, Apulia Film Fund, Apulia Film Commission, and Regione Puglia.

Italy Release Plans

Be Water Film and Adler Entertainment are set to co-release the film in Italy.

A Veteran Director

Fasano boasts an impressive resume, having edited over 70 films in collaboration with renowned directors such as Park Chan-wook and Dario Argento. His work with Guadagnino also includes “The Protagonists,” “I Am Love,” “A Bigger Splash,” “Suspiria,” and “Bertolucci on Bertolucci,” which he co-directed. Fasano has won accolades, including a David di Donatello for best adapted screenplay for “Call Me by Your Name,” a film that received four Academy Award nominations and won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Previous Work