Stevie Wonder Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Fiancée Over Property

Stevie Wonder has initiated legal proceedings against his reported ex-fiancée, Carmen Efferson, seeking to evict her from his Studio City property after nearly four decades of allegedly living rent-free. The prolific musician, known legally as Stevland Morris, filed his complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, detailing Efferson’s long-term residency at a home on Oak Glen Drive without paying rent since July 1988.

Details of the Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Wonder claims that an informal agreement allowed Efferson to live in the home rent-free. However, tensions escalated earlier this summer when Efferson refused to permit property inspections, disrupting Wonder’s attempts to update and maintain property insurance. Following a series of failed communications regarding access to the home, Wonder issued a 30-day notice to Efferson to vacate the property.

Conflict Over Access and Correspondence

The relationship between Wonder and Efferson has become contentious, with Efferson responding critically to requests for entry from Wonder’s legal team. In an email dated July 25, she expressed her displeasure over the manner of communication, stating, “please refrain from your rascist [sic] coldblooded ‘white male privilege’ tone.” She further declared feeling harassed and asserted her lack of consent for any visits to the home.

Efferson threatened to involve law enforcement if further attempts to enter the property were made. In response, Wonder’s attorneys clarified that the lawyer who sent the inspection notice “is neither racist, coldblooded, white or male.” The back-and-forth continued until Wonder’s team formally notified Efferson on August 27 that she needed to leave.

Legal Actions Taken

On October 6, Wonder’s attorneys escalated the situation by issuing a three-day notice to Efferson to vacate, citing her violation of the oral agreement and her refusal to allow access to the property for necessary inspections. The legal notice indicated that Efferson’s actions had jeopardized the property’s insurance, putting Wonder at significant risk of economic loss.