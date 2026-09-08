Stevie Wonder Celebrates 50 Years of 'Songs In the Key of Life' Live

This fall, Stevie Wonder will embark on a world tour to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his iconic album Songs In the Key of Life. Fans can expect to experience the full album performed live, a remarkable feat considering its 17 tracks and nearly 90-minute runtime.

Details of the Tour

The tour will kick off with a series of shows in the U.K. and Europe, beginning on October 13 in Birmingham, England, and concluding on November 11 in Glasgow, Scotland. Following this, Wonder will take his celebration across the Atlantic with a short U.S. leg, starting on November 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome on December 19. Additional U.S. dates include performances in Chicago, Washington D.C., and Detroit.

Ticket Information

Tickets for most U.S. shows on the Songs in the Key of Life tour will go on sale on September 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of the Detroit performances, which will be available starting September 15 at the same time. For complete details, fans can visit Wonder’s official website.

Legacy of the Album

Released on September 28, 1976, Songs in the Key of Life marked a pinnacle in Wonder’s already illustrious career, following masterpieces like 1972’s Talking Book and 1973’s Innervisions. Before the album’s creation, Wonder contemplated leaving the music industry to focus on humanitarian work in Africa. However, a lucrative contract with Motown revitalized his commitment to music, allowing him to exert complete creative control.

In a Classic Albums documentary about the work, Wonder remarked, “I challenged myself [to write] as many different things as I could, to cover as many topics as I could, in dealing with the title and representing what it was about.” His goal was not only to meet a challenge but also to express his profound feelings as an artist.

Commercial and Critical Acclaim

Upon release, Songs in the Key of Life was both a commercial hit and a critical darling. It topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart, received Diamond certification from the RIAA, and clinched the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. The album produced two chart-topping hits, “I Wish” and “Sir Duke,” along with enduring classics such as “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Pastime Paradise,” “Black Man,” and “Knocks Me Off My Feet.” Over the years, it has remained one of the most celebrated albums in Wonder’s catalog, earning a spot at Number Four on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Songs In the Key of Life Tour Dates