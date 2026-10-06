Steven R. McQueen Surprises Fans with First Public Appearance in Years

After bidding farewell to the iconic Wisteria Lane, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has embarked on a new chapter of her life, relocating from Los Angeles and splitting her time between Mexico and Spain. In a candid interview with Marie Claire in November 2024, Longoria reflected on her decision to leave, explaining, “I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge.” She voiced her concerns about the challenges facing California residents, including issues related to homelessness and taxes, saying, “not that I want to s–t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Privileged Escape

Longoria emphasized her privilege in having the ability to escape to different locales, expressing empathy for those who feel trapped in challenging circumstances. “I’m privileged,” she shared. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

A Work-Driven Move

Interestingly, Longoria clarified that her relocation was not motivated by the political landscape of the United States, particularly the re-election of former President Trump. On the podcast The View: Behind the Table, she explained, “I left because my work took me there since Land of Women—shooting six months in Catalonia, then four months in Mexico for Searching for Mexico, then back to Spain. Now I’ve been there for years. So I just don’t like that it’s politicized.”

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