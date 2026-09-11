Steve Carell's Surprising Role Rejected in 1968 Olympics Biopic

Steve Carell and writer Greg Daniels formed a remarkable bond during their time working on the hit series “The Office,” leading them to develop a familial relationship. Their connection was so strong that Daniels once envisioned Carell playing his father Aaron in a biopic he crafted nearly two decades ago.

A Colorful Life at the Olympics

Daniels recounted this during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling, stating, “He’s a very colorful person and he actually was in the Olympics in 1968, and I wrote a movie for Steve to play him, like on spec during the writers strike of 2008.” This was notable as writers were allowed to write uncommissioned spec scripts during the 2008 strike.

When asked about the sport in which his father competed, Daniels explained, “He had a very rare sport. That’s how he was able to do it. It was the demonstration sport of Mexico, basically like jai alai but with paddles, and he managed to wrangle his way in with some friends.” The elder Daniels indeed participated as an amateur athlete in the 1968 Summer Olympics held in Mexico City.

“The Office” creator Greg Daniels reveals Steve Carell almost played his dad in a biopic Daniels wrote nearly 20 years ago: “He’s a very colorful person and he actually was in the Olympics in 1968, and I wrote a movie for Steve to play him, like on spec during the writers… pic.twitter.com/BrEQsBC3Rx — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2026

Reflections on “The Office”

During his star unveiling, Carell shared a heartfelt reflection about “The Office,” recalling how many advised against pursuing the show. “Everyone told me not to do ‘The Office,’” he recounted. “[They said] it will not work. The original is too good. It is a waste of time. And mostly, it is just going to stink. And then a crazy thing happened. It didn’t stink because of Greg Daniels.”

However, in a nod to fans hoping for a revival of “The Office,” Daniels emphasizes that revisiting the series might not be necessary. “I don’t think we need to find out what all the characters are doing so much because of the way the show ended,” he remarked. “It seemed like people liked the ending and you’re just sort of risking a lot to open it up again.”

“The Office” creator Greg Daniels doesn’t think the show should get a reboot. “We don’t need to find out what all the characters are doing… It seemed like people liked the ending, and you’re just risking a lot by opening it up again.” Hollywood Walk of Fame… pic.twitter.com/55pHh5lBUR — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2026

The Legacy of “The Office”