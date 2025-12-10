Stephen Colbert Calls for Reinstatement of Paramount’s Beloved Show

In a recent episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert brought humor and wit to the ongoing financial drama surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery. With Paramount Skydance making a staggering $108 billion hostile takeover bid, Colbert seized the opportunity to appeal for the return of cherished programming. As the entertainment world buzzes about this high-stakes ‘bidding war,’ Colbert’s playful yet poignant comments captured the attention of viewers and fans alike.

Colbert’s Take on the Bidding War

During his monologue, Colbert delved into the intense ‘bidding war’ for Warner Bros. Discovery. He highlighted the coveted assets involved, including popular franchises such as DC superheroes, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. With a trademark blend of satire and jest, he remarked, “Not to mention its erotic spin-off, Fifty Shades of Gandalf the Grey.” His reflections provided a comedic take on the serious financial maneuvers at play.

A Call to ‘Uncancel’ Beloved Shows

Colbert then turned the spotlight to Paramount’s financial muscle, highlighting their $108 billion bid, which outstrips Netflix’s $82.7 billion offer. “Wow. I got to say, if my company’s got that kind of green, I’m sure they can afford to uncancel one of their best shows,” he mused. This comment, met with audience cheers, cleverly hinted at his own show, slated to end in 2026, and referenced The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, making a case for investing in cherished programming.

The Intriguing Source of Funds

Adding another layer to his monologue, Colbert touched on the financing behind Paramount’s bid. “Turns out Paramount got a little assist on the cash front,” he noted, explaining how Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi contributed $24 billion. With his usual flair, he quipped, “I’m sure there’s no catch.” His remarks about potential strings attached to such financing were both humorous and thought-provoking, showcasing his ability to weave complex issues into relatable content.

The Future of The Late Show and Colbert’s Legacy

Reflecting on CBS’s announcement to end The Late Show in May 2026 due to financial constraints, Colbert’s remarks underscored his influence in late-night television. CBS praised him as “irreplaceable,” cementing his legacy as a staple of the late-night scene. Colbert, who took over from David Letterman in 2015, has left an indelible mark with his insightful and entertaining commentary.

As the drama unfolds and the entertainment landscape shifts, Colbert’s call to ‘uncancel’ beloved shows amid this ‘bidding war’ remains a testament to the value of creativity and continuity in television.