Stassie Karanikolaou shows off her incredible body in yellow bikini

The 23-year-old model cheered up her 8.4 million followers’ Instagram feeds upon Monday as she shared an extremely sultry breeze of herself in a yellow thong swimsuit.

Stassie scintillated in the canary yellow two-piece bikini from celeb-favorite OH POLLY.

Oh, Polly is renowned for its beautiful eveningwear and sexy swimsuit.

Anything from the online store is guaranteed to turn heads, just like this swimwear!

As seen on Stassie Karanikolaou, this sexy two-piece functions a plunging notch neckline top and high-waisted band. When it comes to the buttercup yellow shade: it will undoubtedly emphasize sun-kissed skin without even trying!

The astonishment shot a sexy appearance right into the camera as she laid throughout an outdoor sofa with her arms up and under her head.

Her newly-dyed brunette tresses were worn down as they cascaded down the side of her face, which had complimentary cosmetics on it consisting of a dark red lip.

No doubt, it has been an enjoyable summer for Stassie as she commemorated her 23rd birthday celebration bash with BFF Kylie last Monday.

In the image shown Stassie’s followers, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics Chief Executive Officer disregarded social-distancing regulations as she fearlessly cozied approximately her crew.

DailyMail.com connected to Kylie’s rep for comment.

Kylie, Stassie, et cetera of the event attendees put on matching black sweatsuits with ‘Stassie Transforms 23’ printed across the front in red and white lettering, which was a referral to basketball terrific Michael Jordan who wore that number.

Kylie shook her trademark brown eyeshadow and winged lining appearance, which she paired with a lovely neutral nude lip.

Her shoulder-length hairs were nicely parted down the center and meticulously corrected the alignment of to accentuate her fashionable blonde streaks.

‘missing out on liv and Taylor yet these are my people. I value you all greater than you know ❤ thank you for a special night,’ captioned Stassie on the team image.