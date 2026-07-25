Stars Who Transformed Their Identities: Oprah, Reese, and Others

Many of us have been mispronouncing and misspelling the name of one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment: Oprah Winfrey. Interestingly, it turns out she has, too. Born Orpah Gail Winfrey, her name derives from the Bible’s Book of Ruth, referencing the titular convert’s sister-in-law. However, young Oprah faced a challenge from the start—everyone struggled to spell it correctly.

From Orpah to Oprah

In a recent appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Winfrey shared her experience of how her name was mispronounced consistently during her childhood. “I was a kid and nobody knew how to spell it,” she revealed. Due to the ongoing confusion, she decided to adopt the name Oprah, which she found much easier to manage. “I didn’t learn until I was probably 20 or something,” the 72-year-old remarked, expressing her surprise at discovering that the name she had embraced for so long wasn’t technically her own.

Shared Experiences in Name Changes

In a lighthearted response, Keke Palmer chimed in with her own name story, humorously claiming, “Wow, we have so much in common, because I’m actually ‘Eekey.'” However, she clarified that her real name is Lauren Keyana Palmer. It seems that even some of today’s most beloved stars have opted for alternate monikers, a trend that adds to their allure and memorability.

The Celebrity Name Game

This conversation brings to light a fascinating phenomenon in Hollywood: the tendency for celebrities to adopt names that differ from their given ones. As fans learn more about their favorite stars, they often discover surprising truths about their identities. Whether it’s for ease of pronunciation, personal branding, or simply preference, the journey behind a name can be as captivating as the careers that bear them.

So, if you just discovered that Oprah wasn’t always the name we thought, don’t worry—you’re not alone! Her story is one of many that reveals the intriguing layers behind the lives of celebrities.