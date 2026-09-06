Star-Studded Miu Miu Dinner Steals Spotlight at Venice Festival

The Venice Film Festival is renowned for its glitzy parties, but few shine as brightly as Miu Miu’s annual dinner at Ca’ Corner della Regina. This event, held in support of the brand’s Women’s Tales initiative—a celebrated short film series—attracts an elite crowd of Hollywood stars and prestigious filmmakers alike. This year’s guest list featured esteemed jury president Maggie Gyllenhaal, engaging in conversation with directors like Kaouther Ben Hania of The Voice of Hind Rajab, Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, and the influential documentary maker Laura Poitras, whose latest film on the Minneapolis ICE raids is set to premiere soon.

A Captivating Venue and Culinary Delight

Guests are drawn to this mesmerizing event not just for its star power but also for its elegant setting. Upon arriving at the venue, attendees glided through a majestic stone and marble entrance hall, posing for photographs before exploring an art exhibition featuring Richard Prince and Arthur Jafa on the third floor. As the evening unfolded, they ascended to a private top floor adorned with moody lighting, where a sumptuous feast awaited them, complete with enticing Select spritzes. Culinary offerings included culatello ham, fresh figs, buffalo mozzarella, stuffed zucchini flowers, followed by rich tomato and straciatella risotto and rosemary beef tenderloin—all beautifully plated on Meissen china and presented with exquisite antique linen napkins sourced from Mrs. Prada’s own collection.

Intimacy with Fashion Icon Miuccia Prada

The allure of mingling with famed designer Miuccia Prada herself further enhances the evening’s appeal. Dressed in an embroidered tunic dress, Mrs. Prada began the night sipping Champagne and catching up with Pamela Anderson. As dinner progressed, she was seen at a table surrounded by Hollywood heavyweight Zhao, celebrated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, and heartthrob Orlando Bloom, with Susan Sarandon later joining to share in the conversations.

Star-Studded Connections and Lasting Memories

Miu Miu’s dinner cultivates a genuinely intimate atmosphere, prompting attendees to socialize freely. Taika Waititi was notably engrossed in casual discussions with Casey Affleck, while Amanda Seyfried engaged in lively exchanges, and Emma Corrin and Zoey Deutch enjoyed the fabulous views from the balcony, where gondolas and water taxis graced the shimmering waters of the Grand Canal below. The enchanting ambiance was so captivating that guests lingered at their tables, sipping wine well past midnight, fully immersed in the festivities, even those with early morning engagements.