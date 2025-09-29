Star-Studded Lineup: Celebs Aligned for Selena and Benny’s Wedding

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Celeb Wedding Guests Revealed, 20+ Stars Confirmed to Have Attended

In a glamorous celebration filled with star power, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding brought together an impressive lineup of celebrity guests. With over 20 stars confirmed to have attended, the event was nothing short of a fairytale, drawing attention from fans and media alike. The details surrounding Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s celeb wedding guests revealed a night packed with exceptional talent and unforgettable moments, showcasing the strong bond between the couple and their high-profile friends.

Paris Hilton – The Fairytale Attendee

One of the most talked-about attendees was Paris Hilton, who confirmed her presence after her sister, Nicky Hilton, accidentally spilled the beans on the red carpet. Paris seemed to embrace the wedding’s enchanting theme, sharing photos of her stunning princess dress on social media. “In my princess dress for a night straight out of a fairytale 👸🏼🩷✨,” she proudly captioned her post, setting the tone for the whimsical atmosphere of the evening.

Mark Ronson – The Musical Maestro

Another exciting confirmation was Mark Ronson, who played a vital role in the festivities as the DJ for the reception. Known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, Ronson kept guests dancing throughout the night, ensuring that the celebration was as lively as it was unforgettable. His presence added another layer of star-studded glamour to the festivities.

More Celebrity Confirmations

While Paris Hilton and Mark Ronson were among the highlights, many other notable celebrities joined in the celebration, further illustrating the appeal of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s special day. From actors to musicians, the guest list included a diverse mix of talent, all eager to be a part of this memorable occasion. The event served as a reminder of how interconnected the world of entertainment is, bringing together friends and collaborators under one magnificent roof.

As the details of the celebrations continue to emerge, fans can only imagine the stunning moments captured during this star-studded affair. Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s celeb wedding guests revealed not only their status in the industry but also the deep relationships that the couple has cultivated over the years. With love and friendship at the forefront, the wedding was certainly a night to remember.