Star-Studded Beauty Collaborations Now Available at Sephora

Sephora has kicked off its highly anticipated Holiday Savings Event, providing beauty enthusiasts with a chance to snag impressive discounts on popular products. Starting November 3, shoppers can take advantage of the code ALLONSALE to enjoy significant savings. From now until November 9, Rouge members can receive a 20% discount, VIB members will receive 15% off, and Insiders can save 10% on their purchases. This event showcases an array of beloved celebrity beauty products and brands.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Shines Bright

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Offers Holiday Gift Sets

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is also a star of the event, offering holiday-ready makeup gift sets. The collection includes the delightful Mauve Faves lip duo and the Violet Faves cheek and lip trio, both priced under $40.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhodé Brings Skincare Essentials

Hailey Bieber’s rhode offers skincare lovers a chance to try multiple products with its limited-edition Sugarmint Trio, which includes eye patches, a lip treatment, and a mini face mist.

Gift Options from Lady Gaga and More

For those shopping for “little monsters,” Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs has introduced exciting new products, including a long-lasting lip liner and a bronzer.

Fragrance Finds from Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande

Fragrance aficionados will love Billie Eilish’s Eilish Fragrances, featuring enticing mini perfume duos. Additionally, Ariana Grande offers a collection that includes multi-piece mini perfume sets as well as a giftable fragrance-and-candle set, perfect for the holiday season.