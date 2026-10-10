Under Siege: Netflix's Bold Colombian Adventure Premieres November 6

Netflix is set to release “Under Siege” (“Palacio”), a fictional series that delves into the harrowing events surrounding the storming of Colombia’s Palace of Justice by an M-19 guerrilla commando on November 6, 1985. This highly anticipated series will premiere on November 6, 2023.

Capturing a Pivotal Moment in Colombian History

The eight-part series intricately recounts the events of November 6 and 7, 1985, when an M-19 commando infiltrated the Palace of Justice, taking more than 300 individuals hostage, including Supreme Court justices. The narrative culminates in the Colombian Army’s assault to regain control of the building the following day. This military operation tragically resulted in the deaths and disappearances of at least 94 people, encompassing justices, guerrilla members, civilians, and military personnel. Additionally, the series poignantly follows the relentless quest for justice by the victims’ families over more than two decades.

Creative Team Behind “Under Siege”

Directed by the talented trio of Edgar Nito (“The Gasoline Thieves”), Samir Oliveros (“Bad Lucky Goat”), and Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante (“La Llorona”), “Under Siege” aims to present a comprehensive view of these monumental events. Notably, Bustamante’s film “Mountains of Fire” (“Cordillera de Fuego”) is also representing Guatemala at this year’s Oscars, marking his fourth nomination for the prestigious award.

Showrunner Natalia Santa, known for her work on “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” collaborates with writing talents Enrique Videla, Enrique Lozano, Jenny Ceballos, and Estefanía Piñeres to bring this gripping story to life. Filming was primarily conducted in Bogotá, where a massive set of over 4,000 square meters (43,000 sq. ft) was constructed, including a 30-meter facade mimicking the original Palace of Justice.

The Scale of Production

In a previous interview, Francisco Ramos, Netflix’s VP of Latin American Content, described the project as “a huge undertaking, even by our own standards,” emphasizing the importance of authenticity in telling this significant chapter of Colombian history.

Notably, “Under Siege” is considered Netflix’s second most ambitious project in Colombia, following their adaptation of Nobel Laureate Gabriel García Márquez’s “One Hundred Years of Solitude.” This latter series, which wrapped its second and final season on August 26, involved constructing an entire backlot to recreate the fictional town of Macondo.

A Growing Landscape of Colombian Productions

The release of “Under Siege” is part of a larger trend of increasing Netflix productions in Colombia, fueled by the country’s rich talent pool and supportive incentives.

The cast of “Under Siege” showcases a range of prominent Colombian actors, including Natalia Reyes (“Terminator: Dark Fate”), Carlos Manuel Vesga, Robinson Díaz, Luna Baxter, Mariana Gómez, Santiago Alarcón, Nicole Santamaría, Andrés Castañeda, and Camilo Amores.