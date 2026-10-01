St. Louis Man Learns Michael McDonald Is His Father

In a remarkable twist of fate, Michael Goessling, a resident of St. Louis, discovered late in life that he is the son of none other than Michael McDonald, the iconic figure of yacht rock. Having been adopted as an infant, Goessling always knew his origins were not typical, but the truth about his biological father unfolded in a way he never anticipated.

Unraveling the Mystery of His Heritage

Goessling learned about his complex family history through a 23andMe DNA test that his half-brother undertook, which ultimately led to a reunion between the two siblings, followed by a meeting with their biological mother. Upon hearing that he had a famous father, Goessling eventually spoke with McDonald on the phone. When he inquired about McDonald’s profession, the response was straightforward: “I said, ‘Are you Michael McDonald?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so,’” Goessling recounted in an interview with Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV.

A Shared Name, But Not a Shared Look

The coincidence of their shared first name only adds to the intrigue of their story. With McDonald being only 14 when Goessling was born, it’s perhaps no surprise that they do not resemble one another. Goessling’s journey to meet his biological parents officially began when he met his mother on his 58th birthday.

Emotions Unfold as Family Bonds Are Rekindled

In an interview, McDonald expressed the lingering guilt he felt over the years, saying, “I always carried that guilt with me.” However, he found solace in knowing that Goessling had grown up in a loving and secure environment, thanks to his adoptive parents. “The real rock stars in this story are his adoptive parents, who really gave Michael everything that a child needs in terms of love and security,” McDonald emphasized.

A New Chapter Begins

When Goessling and McDonald finally met in person, it was a moment filled with heartfelt emotions. They embraced warmly, expressing their love for each other. During their meeting, McDonald also discovered he is a grandfather, a revelation he described as a gift that is still “sinking in” for him.

Resonating Stories of Familial Discovery

This father-son reunion mirrors a similar experience shared recently by rock icon Billy Idol, who also connected with his long-lost son through a DNA test. In a more personal light, McDonald revealed in his memoir, What A Fool Believes, co-written with comedian Paul Reiser, that he became a father at an extremely young age—information that shed light on his past decisions and experiences.