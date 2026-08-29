Ice Spice's Stunning Pregnancy Look in "Out My Face" Music Video

Ice Spice is making headlines once again with her latest single, “Out My Face,” featuring Lil Yachty, which has sparked a wave of speculation among fans. The music video, released on August 28, showcases the “Princess Diana” rapper sporting a baby bump, leading many listeners to wonder if this could be a pregnancy announcement.

Artistic Visual or Pregnancy Reveal?

In a surprising artistic choice, Ice Spice, 26, appears in the video with a growing pregnant belly as she delivers the lyrics, “Matter fact, make me a mom.” The surrealist visuals, achieved using special effects, add a layer of intrigue that has left her audience buzzing.

Fan Reactions and Interpretations

As fans dissected the video, many interpreted the scene as an avant-garde way for the rapper to hint at motherhood. One enthusiastic fan expressed disbelief, writing, “THE WAY I JUST SCREAMED,” in response to a fan account on X, reacting to the perceived reveal. “THERES NO WAY THIS IS REAL.”

While the possibility of a real pregnancy got fans talking, others seemed to think that the clues in the video aligned with the notion that she might be sharing news of motherhood through this striking visual medium.

Conclusion