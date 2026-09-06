‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Dominates Box Office for Sixth Weekend

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is showcasing impressive durability at the box office, clinching the No. 1 position for the sixth consecutive weekend. This achievement not only highlights the film’s ongoing popularity but also reflects a notable lack of competition among new releases.

Box Office Dominance

Over the traditional weekend, the latest Spider-Man installment grossed $18 million and is projected to amass around $23.3 million through the Labor Day holiday on Monday. This marks “Brand New Day”’s longest stretch at No. 1 since 2022’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which held the top spot for seven weekends. With a cumulative total of $923 million in North America, it is on track to surpass 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which earned $936 million (unadjusted for inflation), making it potentially the highest-grossing film in domestic box office history. Globally, Tom Holland’s fourth “Spider-Man” film has racked up $2.4 billion, ranking as the third biggest release of all time behind “Avatar” ($2.9 billion) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.7 billion), and ahead of “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($2.3 billion).

A Strong Summer for Cinema

As the summer movie season wraps up, it marks the most successful summer at the domestic box office since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the industry in 2020. Ticket sales surged between May and early September, totaling approximately $4.73 billion, making this summer the second-highest ever, just shy of the record $4.755 billion set in 2013. Noteworthy hits included “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” “The Odyssey,” “Toy Story 5,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” as well as indie successes like “Obsession” and “Backrooms.” These triumphs helped mitigate the impact of some high-profile disappointments, such as Disney’s live-action “Moana,” Warner Bros.’ “Supergirl,” and Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe.”

“This summer could signal a meaningful turning point for movie theaters,” said Paul Dergarabedian of Rentrak. “More than anything, it serves as a huge reminder of the singular nature of the moviegoing experience and how much fun people have going to theaters.”

Labor Day Weekend Releases

Despite a stellar summer, the Labor Day weekend concludes on a quieter note, as “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” continued to dominate over a series of lackluster new releases. Paramount’s R-rated crime thriller “By Any Means,” Lionsgate’s sequel “Fall 2: Deadpoint,” and A24’s action horror film “Onslaught” failed to make a significant impact. David A. Gross, publisher of the box office newsletter FranchiseRe, remarked, “September and the Labor Day holiday are traditionally sluggish at the box office. We haven’t had a down weekend like this in a long time.”

New Releases Struggle

<p class="paragraph larva // lrv-u-margin-lr-auto lrv-a-font-body-m “By Any Means” debuted in fourth place, earning $7.4 million from 2,903 theaters over the typical weekend, with an estimated total of $9.1 million through Monday. Directed by Elegance Bratton, the film follows an unlikely alliance between a young Black FBI agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and a mafia hitman (Mark Wahlberg) investigating a series of killings targeting civil rights leaders. Despite audiences rating it a"B+" on CinemaScore, it managed just a 52% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Fall 2: Deadpoint” opened at No. 12, earning merely $2.3 million from 1,704 venues in its debut weekend, with projections estimating $2.9 million through its first four days. That number mirrors its predecessor, which opened to $2.5 million yet was able to accumulate $7.2 million domestically during its run. The sequel features two friends trapped at 4,000 feet in Thailand following a rockslide.

Amid the underwhelming performance of new releases, “The Odyssey” easily held onto the No. 2 spot in North America, bringing in $13 million over the weekend and an estimated $17 million over the extended holiday period. Christopher Nolan‘s blockbuster has grossed $584 million in North America, while its worldwide earnings stand at $1.62 billion, with Imax accounting for an astonishing $486 million, making up 30% of its total box office.

Following closely, “Coyote vs. Acme” captured third place with $11.3 million from 3,727 venues in its second weekend, showing a modest 27% decline from its opening. With great reviews, this “Looney Tunes” spinoff is projected to reach $14.5 million by Labor Day, bringing its cumulative total to $37 million after starting tumultuously when Warner Bros. initially shelved the film as a tax write-off.

Looking Ahead

Also noteworthy, Roadside Attraction’s “Buddy” managed to secure seventh place with $5.7 million from 1,771 theaters during its second weekend, a rare 5% increase from its debut, totaling an estimated $15.7 million domestically to date. Directed by this year’s Sundance Film Festival sensation, “Buddy” stars Cristin Milioti and Michael Shannon.

As the blockbuster summer draws to a close, anticipation grows for fall releases such as “Practical Magic 2” featuring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise’s comedy “Digger,” and a new “Resident Evil” reboot. Additionally, adaptations like Colleen Hoover’s “Verity,” starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, are primed to keep the momentum alive.