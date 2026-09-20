Spanish Sovereign Venture Capital Fund Sparks Industry Buzz in San Sebastián

As the San Sebastián Festival unfolds from September 18 to 26, one of the focal points of industry discussion will be SETT, the sovereign venture capital fund backed by Spain’s Ministry for Digital Transformation. Under the guidance of SETT’s director general, Javier Ponce, and audiovisual director María Coronado, the initiative aims to invigorate the Spanish audiovisual landscape through strategic investments. Their insights reveal the purpose of this public investment model, the rationale behind it, and the anticipated impact on Spain’s dynamic film and television industry.

SETT’s Vision for Spain’s Audiovisual Hub

SETT operates as a public investment entity focused on managing capital in key sectors, most notably the audiovisual industry. Javier Ponce emphasizes that SETT’s role is to catalyze growth, jobs, innovation, and talent—essential components of the audiovisual sector. The fund, part of Spain’s Recovery Plan, has been financed through the European Union’s Next Generation funds.

The Spain Audiovisual Hub Plan allows SETT to provide financial support through both direct financing and equity or quasi-equity investments. This initiative’s primary goal is to entice private investments and enhance access to funding for projects spanning film, television, animation, multimedia, and interactive content. Ponce highlights a focus on high-impact projects, ensuring that intellectual property rights remain with the production companies involved.

The Rationale Behind Co-Investment

When discussing the co-investment model employed by SETT, Ponce explains its foundational principle: public-private collaboration aimed at launching transformative initiatives. Such projects often present unique risks that can deter pure private investment, as typically, larger, established markets dominate the mobilization of capital for significant new productions.

With the potential to draw up to €1.5 billion ($1.75 billion) from NextGeneration E.U. funds, the initiative has already engaged in investments nearing €250 million. Ponce notes that while European funding has been invaluable, strict deadlines and implementation requirements have posed challenges, emphasizing the need for time for the market to understand the benefits of collaborating with public investors.

Looking Forward: New Opportunities

SETT’s mission is far from complete. With plans for a new program known as España Crece—boasting a budget of €13.3 billion ($15.6 billion)—it will incorporate SETT’s investment mechanisms to continue supporting the audiovisual sector. Ponce confirmed ongoing discussions with ICO (the Official Credit Institute) to streamline the collaborative framework for future investments in strategic technologies and sectors.

SETT intends to maintain its commitment to the audiovisual industry, underpinning its significance in generating employment and industrial activity. Consequently, investments will be made under España Crece, ensuring a sustained focus on enhancing Spain’s positioning in transformative industries.

SETT’s Investment Model: Driving Growth

María Coronado elaborates on SETT’s investment approach, driven by a comprehensive strategy rather than individual projects. Her emphasis on addressing the entire audiovisual ecosystem reflects the initiative’s commitment to fostering long-term public-private partnerships. The investment mechanism operates on a pari passu basis—public investments match private investments without preferential treatment, thus reinforcing confidence in Spanish companies and attracting foreign business.

Successful investments in companies such as The Refinery and Moonlighting, along with notable stake in Spain’s animation firms like Amuse Labs and Milo, highlight the successful execution of this model. These projects have mobilized significant capital and demonstrate SETT’s role in enhancing the industry’s stature on the global stage.

Challenges and Future Directions

Coronado acknowledges that while SETT has made strides, future efforts will focus on consolidating its model, diversifying support to fully address the unique needs of various industry segments. Key challenges include scaling up operations and enhancing infrastructure to accommodate larger productions, alongside fostering technical training and nurturing talent within the sector.

Maintaining a competitive tax framework and legal environment is crucial for attracting ongoing investment. As the industry continues to evolve, adapting to technological advancements and diversifying creative business models will be paramount to its sustained success.

SETT at the San Sebastián Festival

SETT is poised for a significant presence at this year’s festival, with activities planned to showcase progress in financing the audiovisual sector. On September 20, the Secretary of State for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence will host a presentation detailing SETT’s advancements and ongoing projects. Coronado is also set to participate in a panel discussion on September 22 during the conference organized by the CAA as part of the Spanish Screenings Investment & Tech event.