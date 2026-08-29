Sneaker Mules: Mastering the 2026 Trend with Style

Sneakers have taken the fashion industry by storm over the last decade, with endless variations from ballet sneakers to Mary Janes. However, one style has recently made waves, and its reception is proving to be quite polarizing. Enter the sneaker mule, a backless, slip-on hybrid that’s quickly becoming a go-to for a variety of occasions.

Scrolling through TikTok, it becomes evident that sneaker mules are capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts. According to celebrity stylist Derek Warburton , the appeal lies in their ability to effortlessly combine practicality and style. He notes they are “the perfect blend of everyday staple, ease of wear, and chic fashion.”

How to Style Sneaker Mules

As with any trendy piece, figuring out how to incorporate sneaker mules into your wardrobe can be somewhat challenging. To gain insight, we turned to two professional stylists for their tips.

Stylist Maegan Watson emphasizes that while sneaker mules offer a casual vibe, the rest of your outfit should feel intentional and well-planned. “They’re a trendier shoe, so I actually think the rest of the outfit should feel more considered,” she explains. “When you’re wearing something inherently casual, the rest of the outfit needs to communicate that you chose that shoe intentionally rather than simply putting on the easiest thing by the door.”

Watson advises against pairing sneaker mules too casually, as she believes the mismatched tones can detract from their stylish appeal. However, she concedes that the TikTok-favorite Asics Gel-1130 Mule Sneakers can indeed create a chic ensemble when matched with sleek leggings and your favorite workout top, making for a polished look perfect for pilates or a casual outing.