Slayyyter Abruptly Cancels European Tour Over Vocal Health Crisis

In a heart-wrenching announcement, Slayyyter has confirmed that she must cancel her remaining tour dates across Europe and the U.K. due to serious vocal issues. The singer, known for her dynamic performances and hit songs, was diagnosed with laryngitis and vocal cord tears after experiencing significant voice loss.

Health Concerns Force Tour Cancellation

Taking to Instagram, Slayyyter shared her distressing news with fans: “I am heartbroken to share after multiple doctor visits I have laryngitis and vocal cord tears and have been ordered to go on medication and full vocal rest for at least two weeks. Because of this, I am forced to cancel the remaining U.K./EU dates to avoid permanent damage to my voice.”

The cancellation affects a total of 11 shows, with the next performance scheduled in Warsaw, Poland, on October 24. Slayyyter expressed her deep disappointment at the situation, acknowledging the effort fans put into attending her shows. “I know how much time and effort is spent to come out to a show. Some of you have traveled, some of you have made costumes, and I am completely devastated to not be able to give you the shows you were planning for,” she conveyed. She assured fans that her team is actively working to reschedule the concerts for next year, promising to deliver an even bigger and better performance upon her return. “I hope you know I will make this up to you,” she added.

Recent Show Cancellations

This recent announcement comes on the heels of cancellations in Hamburg, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, where Slayyyter had to protect her vocal health. Her decision highlights the reality that performing artist’s health is crucial for their ability to deliver the high-energy shows fans expect.

Upcoming Projects and Future Plans

Despite these setbacks, Slayyyter has exciting projects on the horizon. She recently announced the upcoming release of Wor$t Man in America, the male counterpart to her album Wor$t Girl in America, set to drop on December 4 via Columbia Records. The new nine-track album will feature singles such as “I Think He’s Got a Girl,” “Crank 2,” and “Beat Up Chanel$,” which reinterpret tracks from her previous work.