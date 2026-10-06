Skydance Leaders Confirm Upcoming Job Cuts Post-Merger

In a strategic move within the entertainment industry, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have officially combined efforts to form Skydance Corp. This new entity’s leadership has promptly communicated to employees that forthcoming layoffs are part of the integration process.

Leadership Takes Charge Post-Merger

On Tuesday morning, at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET, David Ellison, chairman and CEO, alongside co-CEO Ynon Kreiz, sent out a memo outlining the foundational principles and ambitions for Skydance. In their correspondence, they acknowledged that the merging of two corporate titans would necessitate difficult workforce decisions, stating, “Integrating two companies will bring change, including difficult decisions that affect our workforce. We are committed to handling this process thoughtfully and respectfully.”

Anticipated Cost Savings and Job Cuts

Paramount executives have set an ambitious goal of generating over $6 billion in annualized cost savings over the next three years, which will inevitably include layoffs. While specifics regarding the total number of expected job losses are yet unreleased, an August report by Los Angeles County suggested that the merger may result in the loss of around 4,500 positions in the film and television sectors across Los Angeles.

A Forward-Looking Vision

Despite acknowledging the challenges ahead, Ellison and Kreiz conveyed optimism in their memo. They emphasized their commitment to establishing “the next-generation media and entertainment company, powered by creativity and technology.” Their aim is not merely to increase production capacity or expand existing brands; instead, it is to merge the talents and capabilities of both companies into a formidable competitor capable of challenging industry giants. “Together, we will give these iconic studios the opportunity to win for generations to come,” they remarked in a comprehensive 1,705-word memo entitled “Day 1.”

Detailing the Future Plans

The executives also outlined key areas of focus moving forward: Win in Storytelling

The narrative remains central to all Skydance endeavors. The company plans to release at least 30 films annually, featuring original stories and beloved franchises spanning acclaimed properties like Harry Potter, Mission: Impossible, and The Lord of the Rings. Become the Most Technologically Capable Media Company

With technology reshaping the entertainment landscape, Skydance aims to be at the forefront by utilizing data and emerging technologies to enhance the creative process and engaging experiences for fans. Lead in a Crowded Market

The merger creates a more significant competitor in the entertainment sector, equipped to leverage combined scale and resources to achieve sustainable growth and operational synergies. Earn Trust Every Day

They emphasized the importance of cultivating trust through direct communication, commitment to promises, and attentive listening to employees and partners.

Commitment to Culture and Legacy

As they strive towards these ambitious goals, both leaders affirmed their dedication to fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued and empowered. They also highlighted the intent to honor the unique legacies of both studios, assuring employees that Paramount and Warner Bros. would retain their distinct identities, continuing to operate under their respective names even as they merge under the Skydance banner.

Emphasizing Financial Strength

The combined entity aims to establish a dynamic, diversified company with the financial stability to pursue aggressive market competition and sustainable long-term value creation. The executives noted that with an annual revenue nearing $70 billion and planned synergies of $6 billion, Skydance is projected to be a leaner, more effective participant in the media landscape.

The Path Forward

Today marks the commencement of a new era for Skydance, characterized by a wealth of creative talent, a robust asset portfolio, and an innovative technological backbone. The leadership closed their memo with a cohesive message: “We have everything we need to win, and that is our goal: to build a next-generation global media and entertainment company that puts audiences first, empowers creators, embraces innovation and creates lasting value for generations to come.”