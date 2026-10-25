SKIMS Kids Unveils Adorable New Cozy Outfits and Pajamas

SKIMS is back with an exciting new launch for children, expanding its popular Cozy Kids line that first made waves in 2020. The brand’s latest collection features their best-selling loungewear and pajamas, now available in kid-friendly sizes to keep your little ones both cozy and stylish.

Unveiling the Kids Collection

The SKIMS Kids collection is designed for children sized 4/5 through 12, offering a range of comfortable apparel perfect for lounging or bedtime. Prices start at just $28 for a Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt and go up to $64 for a Zip Up Hoodie.

Cozy Fabrics and Seasonal Shades

This thoughtfully curated collection is filled with hygge-inspired layers made from soft materials. Highlights include fleece and waffle fabrics, along with cotton tees and adorable sweatsuit sets. Available in seasonal shades such as Brick red, Umber taupe, Cherry Blossom pink, and both Dark and Light Heather Grey, the collection encapsulates a cozy aesthetic.

Festive Designs for the Holidays

The collection does not shy away from festive spirit, offering a variety of playful designs, including prints of gingerbread and reindeer, as well as classic Fair Isle knit patterns. These whimsical touches are perfect to make any holiday season feel special.

Shop Together This Holiday Season