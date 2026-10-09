Shockwaves Through Montana as Film Echoes Renee Good's Tragedy

A controversial film production by The Daily Wire has resumed filming in Livingston, Montana, despite local residents expressing significant concerns over the movie’s content and disruptions caused by the shoot. The film, titled Pawn Shop, has faced backlash for seemingly re-enacting elements related to the high-profile killing of Renee Good, which occurred earlier this year.

Production Background and Community Response

The filming of Pawn Shop, which reportedly stars notable actors Danny Trejo and Harvey Keitel, was initially halted after residents raised grievances during a city commission meeting. Complaints included inconvenient road closures affecting access to local services, including a food pantry, as well as the sound of simulated gunfire disturbing the community. Furthermore, the portrayal of immigration enforcement by the film has drawn ire, especially in light of the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration policies.

Controversial Scenes and Local Backlash

One particularly contentious scene, which featured an actress portraying a protester crashing her vehicle into a group of law enforcement, mirrored the circumstances surrounding Good’s fatal shooting, prompting protests from community members. Bex Frucht, a resident, criticized the film’s production for simulating “a highly controversial murder in our streets,” during the city commission meeting.

Permit Revocation and Reinstatement with Conditions

In response to the outcry, the city commission temporarily revoked the film’s production permit. However, it was later reinstated under new conditions aimed at minimizing noise disturbances and limiting representations of violence in the town. This decision was met with mixed reactions, especially as Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire’s co-founder, condemned the local government’s decision to yield to what he described as “radical leftwing protesters.”

Local Leaders Weigh In

Melissa Nootz, a city commissioner, did not comment on Shapiro’s remarks following the reinstatement of the permit. However, the executive director of the Livingston Food Resource Center, Kaya Patten-Fusselman, expressed her support for the new filming conditions, emphasizing the need for better communication regarding road closures to protect access for local patrons. “This was about access. Having blocked access to the entrance of our one-way parking lot didn’t and doesn’t work for some of our clients,” she stated in a recent social media update.

Production Timeline and Future Implications