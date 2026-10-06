Shia LaBeouf Resolves FKA Twigs Lawsuit Regarding NDA Dispute

In a significant development, Shia LaBeouf has settled a lawsuit with singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, who alleged that the actor attempted to use a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent her from discussing her experiences of sexual violence. The resolution of the case was announced during a court session on Tuesday, marking a momentous step for Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett.

Settlement Ends Legal Battle

Mathew Rosengart, Twigs’ lawyer, confirmed that an agreement had been reached which nullifies the contentious NDA. In his remarks, Rosengart emphasized the importance of this decision, stating, “Twigs stood up for something larger than herself, female survivors of sexual abuse.” He added that the settlement empowers her to share her story and advocate for others who may not have the same resources.

Background of the Legal Dispute

The lawsuit originated after Barnett filed a sexual battery complaint against LaBeouf, which led him to issue an arbitration demand concerning a breach of contract claim. LaBeouf had taken issue with Twigs’ comments made during an interview in which she expressed a lack of safety related to her past with him. Although the arbitration was eventually dismissed, Barnett pursued legal action to block LaBeouf from enforcing the NDA.

Legislative Context

In California, recent legal changes have aimed to limit the enforcement of NDAs in cases of sexual misconduct. In 2016, California outlawed settlement terms that would prevent victims from disclosing factual information regarding sex offenses. Following the #MeToo movement, the STAND Act was enacted, which specifically prohibits NDAs in cases of sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination. Barnett’s lawsuit asserted that her NDA violated the STAND Act by limiting her ability to discuss not only her personal experiences but the broader issues of sexual violence.

LaBeouf’s Response and Twigs’ Advocacy

Despite the settlement, LaBeouf’s legal representatives maintained that the law may not apply in this case, arguing that Barnett’s original claim was for sexual battery, not sexual assault. Nevertheless, Rosengart contended that this settlement upholds the principle that women should not be silenced by NDAs that contravene California law. “FKA Twigs is proud to be able to continue speaking about her experience and advocating for other women, including those who may lack the resources to speak out and defend themselves,” he stated.

Personal Impact and Future Advocacy

In a recent interview, Barnett discussed her ongoing dedication to help survivors, stating, “I wouldn’t say I feel safe… It’s less about me at this point and more about looking forward.” She highlighted her commitment to organizations such as Sistah Space and No More, underscoring her focus on supporting other survivors of abuse.

The allegations against LaBeouf include claims of a “continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse,” escalating to incidents of physical violence, including one instance where he allegedly slammed Barnett against a car and strangled her.