Sheriff’s Department Errors Cast Shadow on Nancy Guthrie Case

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping reaches its six-month mark, criticisms are mounting regarding potential missteps made by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and leading investigators. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal sheds light on these alleged oversights and offers a closer look into the ongoing search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who was reported missing on February 1. As of now, no arrests have been made, and Nancy remains missing.

Concerns Arise Over Leadership Decisions

The investigation is under the oversight of Sheriff Chris Nanos. However, an examination of personnel files and interviews with both current and former officials suggest that there were serious concerns from the outset. Central to this scrutiny is Sgt. David Stivers, who was appointed as head of homicide despite being reprimanded two months before Nancy’s kidnapping for exercising “poor judgment” in a prior case that saw evidence mishandled and charges dropped due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

Ignored Evidence and Procedural Errors

Sources acquainted with the investigation revealed that Stivers and his team delayed addressing critical evidence at Nancy’s home, notably dried blood found on her front porch. Initially dismissed, the blood was left unexamined for hours, and the property was not secured with police tape, allowing unrestricted access to journalists, delivery drivers, and others. Subsequent DNA analysis confirmed the blood belonged to Nancy, suggesting its connection to her abduction.

Ongoing Repercussions

Despite these findings, Stivers has been promoted to lieutenant, effective September, a decision that has raised eyebrows given the gravity of the ongoing investigation. Lt. Heather Lappin, a challenger to Nanos in the upcoming November 2024 election, has expressed concerns that Nanos removed capable detectives from critical roles due to their support for her campaign. “A lot of the Guthrie case is just consequences of his really bad decision-making, the years of decimating his units,” she said in a recent interview.

Delays in the Investigation

These leadership changes impacted operational efficiency during the early hours of Nancy’s disappearance. The department struggled to mobilize a flight deputy for its search-and-rescue operations, delaying the launch of a $1.7 million Cessna surveillance aircraft equipped with advanced imaging technology. By the time the aircraft was finally airborne, the daylight conditions rendered its capabilities ineffective.

Pushback and Assurances

In response to the growing criticism, Sheriff Nanos has defended the department’s actions, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to the investigation and downplaying the reported delays. He insisted that the department is collaborating with numerous partners, claiming, “This case is not cold.” Meanwhile, Nanos has also faced scrutiny from FBI Director Kash Patel, who alleged that federal agents were sidelined early in the investigation.

A Public Plea for Help

In the midst of the turmoil, Savannah Guthrie has continued to appeal for public assistance regarding her mother’s case. Recently, she took to social media, urging anyone with information to come forward, stating, “We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward.” This urgency follows the release of ransom notes purportedly written by the kidnappers, which reflected a grim update regarding Nancy’s condition.

Ransom Notes and Renewed Appeals

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released these notes in hopes that the unique writing style might lead to a breakthrough in the case. The second note, received on February 6, ominously claimed that Nancy had “perished shortly after she was taken” and provided details about her supposed burial location. Authorities are hopeful that public awareness of these details may prompt someone to recognize the writer’s distinctive patterns or provide further insights.