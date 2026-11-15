Jakarta World Cinema Launches in Malang and Bandung with Award-Winning ‘Fjord’

Jakarta World Cinema has expanded its horizons beyond the Indonesian capital for the first time, with the inaugural editions of Bandung World Cinema and Malang World Cinema commencing simultaneously on November 14. These locations were chosen for their vibrant student populations and dynamic creative scenes, allowing the festival to reach audiences who have long followed the Jakarta event from across the country.

Screening Highlights in Bandung and Malang

The Bandung screenings are hosted at CGV Paris Van Java, while Malang’s screenings take place at Cinépolis Malang Town Square. Both festivals will run until November 21, showcasing an impressive lineup that includes 203 international titles from 69 different countries. Cristian Mungiu’s “Fjord,” this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes, kicked off the proceedings.

Additional highlights include Beth de Araujo’s “Josephine,” which won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at Sundance, and Marine Atlan’s “La Gradiva,” recipient of the AMI Paris Grand Prize at this year’s Cannes Critics’ Week. Also featured is Sandra Wollner’s “Everytime,” which garnered the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes, alongside Kurosawa Kiyoshi’s “The Samurai and the Prisoner,” a selection from this year’s Cannes premiere.

Online Programming and Community Engagement

For those unable to attend in person, the festival offers an online program available until November 21. This includes Ildiko Enyedi’s “Silent Friend,” a Fipresci Prize winner at Venice in 2025, and Ilker Çatak’s “Yellow Letters,” which won this year’s Golden Bear at the Berlinale.

Bandung Mayor Muhammad Farhan attended the opening night at CGV Paris Van Java, emphasizing the festival’s significance. “Bandung World Cinema gives the local audience an unprecedented opportunity to watch alternative cinema outside of the mainstream Hollywood films that dominate the theaters. The hope is that this festival will foster a greater local appreciation for film, become a source of inspiration for cinephiles, and encourage aspiring filmmakers to pursue their dreams,” he stated.

A Long-Awaited Expansion

Frederica, the executive director of Bandung World Cinema, acknowledged the longstanding interest from cinephiles beyond Jakarta. “Bringing the Jakarta World Cinema experience to Bandung and Malang for the first time has been a long time coming. Over the next eight days, audiences in both cities will experience the exact same caliber of bold, thought-provoking, and celebrated global cinema that defines JWC,” she remarked.

Closing Celebrations