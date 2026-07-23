Rosalind Eleazar Battles to Rebuild Life in Misty Green Trailer

Hollywood is usually quick to celebrate a comeback, but Chris Rock’s new Misty Green trailer asks whether one ever really comes easy. Rosalind Eleazar stars as the title character, a once-rising actress trying to rebuild her career years after her first breakthrough, while the film also features Rock, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, and Topher Grace.

The trailer teases a comeback with complications

The fast-moving clip opens with Misty being kicked out of what a woman says is her husband’s apartment. As the woman examines a gold award on the shelf, she asks, “Best supporting actress, Misty Green. Is that you?”

Financial pressure appears to push Misty back toward the industry, though her agent makes clear the road ahead will not be easy. “I get it, it’s tough out there. I don’t even know if I can get you on Law and Order right now,” he admits.

The trailer also suggests that Misty has drifted into Hollywood excess after her early success. Speaking to Kendrick’s character about her lifestyle, she says, “I wake up when I wanna wake up. I sleep when I wanna sleep. I get high when I wanna get high, and I fuck when I wanna fuck.” Laughing, Kendrick’s character responds, “I didn’t know you were a Lil Wayne song. That’s so cool.”

Driver’s character hints at a darker path

Even as Misty seems to be chasing another chance, the trailer implies that opportunity may come with strings attached. At a party, Driver’s character tells her, “I’m looking for open-minded friends who might want to make a little extra cash,” before handing her a card.

The teaser then cuts to Driver dangling a shimmering necklace over a pool with his foot while girls struggle to reach for it, a moment that appears to foreshadow the consequences ahead.

As the chaos escalates, Misty’s agent urges her to stay focused: “We need to keep our eyes on the prize here.” The trailer moves through soundstages, wild parties, lonely city streets, and jail, building tension around a life that seems increasingly out of control.

Chris Rock returns to directing with a more dramatic film

Misty Green, due this fall, marks Rock’s return to the director’s chair for his third feature and what appears to be his most dramatic project yet. Like Top Five (2014), it mixes show-business ambition with personal struggle, but this story is centered more directly on fame, addiction, regret, and the cost of trying to start over.

Rock wrote the original script himself. He previously directed Head of State (2003) and I Think I Love My Wife (2007). More recently, he has appeared in Rustin, Amsterdam, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and the FX series Fargo. In 2023, he released the Netflix stand-up special Selective Outrage, in which he discusses being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.