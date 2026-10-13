Selma Blair's Shocking Encounter on a Plane Revealed

Selma Blair‘s recent incident on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York has sparked considerable concern and curiosity. While official details remain somewhat unclear, authorities have begun to piece together the events leading to her arrest and the circumstances surrounding the situation.

Flight Incident and Arrest

On October 11, Blair was aboard a Delta flight when crew members reported a disturbance involving a passenger. After the plane safely landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport that evening, the Port Authority Police Department of New York responded to the scene, where they identified Selma Blair as the individual in question.

Reported Injuries and Legal Consequences

Following the incident, two flight attendants reported injuries sustained during the flight. In light of these events, Blair was taken into custody and subsequently transported to a hospital for evaluation. According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, she has been accused of injuring a police officer as well as a nurse while at the hospital.

Court Proceedings and Charges

Blair was arraigned on October 12, where a judge set her bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond. She has since been released but is facing two counts of assault in the second degree, to which she has pleaded not guilty. While she has not publicly addressed the incident, her representative informed E! News that “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Ongoing Investigation