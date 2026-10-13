Selma Blair's Law Team Reveals Cause of Airplane Incident

Selma Blair’s recent incident aboard a Delta Airlines flight has raised concerns regarding her health and well-being. The actress was arrested on October 11 for allegedly attacking crew members during the flight to JFK Airport. Following the incident, Blair was arraigned the next day, facing two counts of assault in the second degree, to which she has pled not guilty.

Details of the Incident

During her court appearance, Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, provided critical context about her state leading up to the flight. He disclosed that the actress had missed doses of her medication that is prescribed for her multiple sclerosis. Compounding this, Blair had suffered a recent fall that resulted in a head injury. Barnes emphasized that these factors, along with the challenges posed by altitude, contributed to a condition of “severe confusion and disorientation” during the flight.

Legal Representation and Bail Conditions

In her defense, Barnes asserted, “This was not an intentional assault.” Another member of her legal team, Joshua Reitzas, characterized Blair as “the gold standard.” As her legal proceedings progressed, a judge established bail conditions set at $20,000 cash or $60,000 in bond options. Reports from Page Six indicate that the 54-year-old actress has since been released.

A Focus on Mental Health