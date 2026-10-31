Selma Blair Responds to Allegations of Plane Incident: Apology Inside

Following her recent arrest during a flight, Selma Blair has publicly addressed the incident for the first time in a heartfelt video message. The actress is facing legal troubles stemming from an alleged assault involving multiple flight attendants on an inbound flight from Los Angeles to New York on October 11. Blair has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault related to the in-flight altercation, for which she was released on bail.

Apology and Acknowledgment of Impact



Blair began her emotional video by acknowledging her silence since the event, stating, “I know I’ve been quiet for a couple weeks since October 11th. And you deserve to hear from me directly. And I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.” While she refrained from discussing specific details of the incident due to legal advice, she affirmed, “What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life.”

Expressing remorse for those affected, she said, “I am so sorry” to the people she disappointed or frightened. She thanked those who have reached out with support, saying their kindness has meant “everything” to her and her son.

Details of the Incident



The incident in question is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Reports indicate that two flight attendants sustained injuries, with one requiring hospitalization. Additionally, Blair has been accused of kicking a Port Authority police officer and a nurse during her medical treatment post-incident. She has entered a not guilty plea concerning these charges.

Representation and Defensive Stance



A representative for Blair has stated that she “did not intend to harm anyone,” emphasizing that media narratives surrounding the arrest have largely relied on a police statement alongside past incidents. One notable event referenced was from 2016 when Blair was removed from a flight for causing a disturbance. In 2018, she revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, adding more complexity to her current situation.

At her arraignment on October 12, Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, reported that she had missed several doses of her medication before the flight, which contributed to her state of disorientation. He explained that the combination of her medical condition and the effects of flying resulted in confusion, asserting that the incident was “not an intentional assault” but rather an unfortunate consequence of multiple factors.