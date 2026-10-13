Selma Blair Faces Two Felony Charges Following Airplane Incident

Selma Blair is making headlines following her recent arrest on an airplane after an alleged assault incident onboard a Delta Airlines flight. The actress, known for her roles in Legally Blonde and other films, was taken into custody on October 11 and subsequently charged with two counts of assault in the second degree.

Details of the Incident

The troubling events unfolded when Blair reportedly became aggressive towards the flight crew. Upon landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, she allegedly kicked both a police officer and a nurse while being transported to an ambulance late on the evening of October 11. An affidavit reveals alarming details of her behavior during the incident.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

According to the affidavit obtained by E! News, while officers were securing Blair on a stretcher for transport, she forcibly removed her leg from the stroller straps and kicked the officer repeatedly in the face, neck, and chest. The officer reported sustaining swelling in her jaw and experiencing substantial pain as a result of Blair’s actions. Following her arrest, the Queens County District Attorney confirmed that Blair was arraigned on October 12.

Bail and Plea

During her arraignment, a judge set her bail at $20,000 cash, $60,000 bond, or a $60,000 partially secured bond. Reports from Page Six indicate that Blair has been released on bail and has entered a plea of not guilty.

Potential Consequences