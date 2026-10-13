Selma Blair Denies Assault Claims After Disturbing Delta Incident

Actress Selma Blair has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault following a chaotic incident aboard a Delta flight that led to her recent arrest at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The courtroom drama unfolded in Queens, New York, less than 24 hours after the event, which reportedly involved Blair injuring two flight attendants, one of whom required hospitalization. Additionally, Blair faces separate charges from the FBI, as the agency investigates all in-flight assaults.

Details of the Incident

Blair’s bail was set at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond by Judge Indira Khan, and she was released after making bail. Initial reports from Delta flight 938, which was traveling from Los Angeles to New York, reveal that Blair allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another during the flight, while also trying to open the aircraft door. In the aftermath, the New York Port Authority Police confirmed that Blair was detained at the gate and subsequently taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Allegations of Violence Against Staff

Charging documents reveal further shocking details, including an incident where a police officer transporting Blair reported that she removed a leg from the restraints and kicked him around the face, neck, and chest, causing “serious pain and substantial swelling.” Blair is also accused of kicking a nurse in the chest, resulting in “substantial pain.”

Emotional Court Appearance

During the courtroom hearing, which was filled with emotion, Blair was accompanied by her attorneys Shawn Barnes and Joshua Reitzas. The judge scheduled her next court appearance for January 19, 2027, and granted an order of protection for the nurse involved. Video from the hearing showed Blair in tears, prompting her lawyer to wipe her cheeks while she remained handcuffed.

Context for Blair’s Behavior

In her defense, Barnes indicated that Blair had missed taking medication for her multiple sclerosis leading up to the flight, and had been working exhaustive hours. He noted that she sustained a head injury during the flight, which contributed to a state of confusion and disorientation. Reitzas urged the court to consider Blair’s body of work and her advocacy when deliberating on leniency.

Celebrity Implications and Responses

Judge Khan responded firmly, asserting that Blair would not receive special treatment due to her celebrity status. A representative from Delta Airlines condemned Blair’s behavior, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy for unruly conduct, stating that “the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

Previous Flight Incidents and Personal Struggles

This incident is not Blair’s first altercation on a flight; in June 2016, she faced a similar situation that led to her being taken to the hospital after losing control during a return flight from Cancun. At that time, she publicly acknowledged mixing alcohol with her medication, which caused her to black out and behave erratically.

In her memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, Blair disclosed a history of biting incidents involving other celebrities. She attributed these occurrences to her social anxiety and overwhelming feelings during social interactions.

Career Overview and Recent Activities

This latest incident follows just days after she delivered a poignant speech addressing her career challenges stemming from previous controversial comments. Once a celebrated figure with notable roles in films such as Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy, Blair has faced significant professional fallout in recent years.