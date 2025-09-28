Selena Gomez Weds Benny Blanco: Inside the Romantic Ceremony

Love is in the air as Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco, captivating fans worldwide. The beloved singer and music producer exchanged vows on September 27, a momentous occasion that Selena joyfully shared on Instagram with a series of heartfelt photos and videos. This enchanting union of two musical powerhouses has drawn immense attention and excitement.

Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco: A Magical Day

The ceremony saw Selena walking down the aisle in a stunning satin halterneck gown, adorned with intricate lace detailing on the bodice and neckline. Her elegance was accentuated by a bouquet of delicate white baby’s breath flowers, adding a touch of simplicity and grace as she embraced her husband.

Benny Blanco complemented Selena’s elegance perfectly, donning a classic black tuxedo and bowtie, with a stylish white button-down shirt featuring lace accents. Their harmonious ensemble beautifully captured the essence of their love.

Selena’s Instagram post marking the event was filled with joy and simplicity, featuring two white heart emojis and their wedding date. Benny echoed this sentiment in the comments, lovingly stating, “My wife in real life.”

A Romantic Journey from Proposal to Wedding

The fairy tale began when Benny, 37, proposed to Selena, 33, during a romantic December picnic. The announcement of their engagement came via Instagram, showcasing a serene scene beside a wicker basket and Taco Bell—complete with a photo of Selena admiring her exquisite marquise-cut diamond ring.

Adding a touch of romance, Selena captioned the post with the words “Forever begins now…” capturing the anticipation and excitement of their future together as Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco.

Wedding Planning: A Dream Come True

In the months leading up to the wedding, Selena dove headfirst into planning, embracing each detail enthusiastically. Benny humorously noted in a March interview with Rolling Stone, “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head.” Their journey from engagement to wedding day was filled with creativity and love, culminating in a celebration that resonated with fans and followers.

As Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco, this union symbolizes a new chapter filled with love and shared dreams. The couple’s journey from engagement to marriage has been a beautiful testament to their bond, sparking joy and inspiration across their global fan base.