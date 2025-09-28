Selena Gomez Stuns in Second Wedding Dress with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s second wedding dress with Benny Blanco has captured the hearts of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The pop sensation and her fiancé, Grammy-winning music producer Benny Blanco, celebrated their union in a picturesque ceremony in Santa Barbara, showcasing not one but two stunning bridal looks. This article delves into the details of Selena’s exquisite fashion choices and the unforgettable moments from their special day.

Selena’s First Look: A Classic Statement

On September 27, Selena Gomez emerged as a radiant bride in Santa Barbara, California. Choosing a timeless halter-neck satin dress by Ralph Lauren, she embodied elegance and sophistication. The renowned designer’s creation highlighted her graceful silhouette, setting the perfect tone for the intimate celebration with Benny Blanco.

For his part, Benny complemented Selena’s first look impeccably by donning a custom black Ralph Lauren tuxedo. The couple’s coordinated attire emphasized their shared taste and the seamless blend of classic and contemporary style.

The Second Wedding Dress: A Dreamy Transformation

Benny Blanco later delighted fans by unveiling Selena’s second wedding dress in an Instagram post on September 28. Transitioning from the satin elegance of her first gown, Selena opted for a lace masterpiece with a similar halter neckline. This dress, accompanied by a breathtaking flowing veil, presented a more whimsical and romantic vibe.

Captured in endearing photographs as they shared a cozy moment on the couch, Benny lovingly described Selena as a “real life disney princess.” Her response was filled with affection, reiterating the palpable love between them, “I love you soooo much.”

Behind the Scenes: A Glimpse of Their New Life Together

The wedding was not only a fashion showcase but also a preview of their life as a married couple. Benny, 37, proudly displayed their new wedding bands, including his classic gold band, paired with an iced-out watch and a diamond tennis bracelet. These accessories added a touch of sparkle to their post-nuptial glow, symbolizing the beginning of a beautiful journey together.

Selena Gomez’s second wedding dress with Benny Blanco has not only become a highlight for fashion commentators but also a testament to their unique love story. Their wedding day was a harmonious blend of style, emotion, and unreserved joy, making it a memorable event for the couple and their admirers.