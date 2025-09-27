Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: Weekend Wedding Revelations

In a highly anticipated event, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot in California, marking a momentous occasion in their lives. The romantic journey that began nine months ago with their engagement is culminating in what promises to be a spectacular wedding weekend. This article delves into every detail of the Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding weekend, highlighting the moments that make it truly unique.

The Engagement that Started It All

For Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, it wasn’t just any engagement. Benny, a renowned music producer, expressed his deep admiration during an interview with Howard Stern, stating, “When I look at her, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’” In December 2024, Benny proposed in a heartwarming setting that included a Taco Bell picnic and a stunning marquise-cut diamond ring. Selena shared her excitement on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now…”

Star-Studded Guest List

The Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding weekend is set to be a star-studded affair. Guests will include Selena’s best friend Taylor Swift, who has delightfully agreed to be the flower girl, adding an extra touch of charm to the ceremony. Additionally, her co-stars from “Only Murders in the Building,” Martin Short and Steve Martin, will also be present, celebrating the joyous occasion.

Special Roles and Highlights

A unique aspect of the Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding weekend is the special roles assigned to key figures in Selena’s life. Notably, there is a significant spot for her dear friend Martin, ensuring that those closest to the couple have an active part in their big day. This thoughtful inclusion underscores the personal significance and intimate nature of the celebration.

The upcoming wedding is not just a union of two beloved figures in the entertainment industry but a testament to their journey and the love shared among family, friends, and fans. With every meticulously planned detail, the Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding weekend is set to be an unforgettable event echoing the warmth and affection that they have for each other.