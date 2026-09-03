Sean Ono Lennon and Charlotte Muhl Celebrate Birth of First Baby

In an exciting announcement for fans of the legendary Lennon family, Sean Ono Lennon and his girlfriend, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aurelius. The couple shared their joyous news on social media, featuring a heartwarming photo of themselves holding their newborn in matching black and white outfits.

Aurelius: A Name with Historical Weight

Sean, the son of music icons John Lennon and Yoko Ono, proudly revealed on September 1 that they had “created a Human Bean!” He further shared, “His name is Aurelius!” The choice of name, which derives from Latin meaning “golden” or “gilded,” embodies themes of radiance and splendor. Additionally, it pays homage to the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, a notable figure from the Pax Romana—a period marked by relative peace and stability in the Roman Empire.

Sharing the Joy on Social Media

In his celebration of fatherhood, Sean also shared playful captions along with more photos showcasing their new family dynamic. One memorable post mentions Muhl as “Baby Momma.” Meanwhile, Charlotte provided her own glimpse into motherhood, posting pictures of herself carrying Aurelius in a baby harness while wading in water, as well as a serene shot of him sleeping. In her post, she humorously remarked, “We made a human! Am convinced DNA is agentic alien quaternary code. The sleep-deprivation only adds to the surrealism… Burping technique tips welcome. Been playing him Aphex Twin and Stravinsky. Meconium is crazy.”

Well-Wishes from Friends

The announcement drew a wave of congratulatory messages from their circle of famous friends. Iconic musician Patti Smith expressed her happiness for the couple, while Paris Hilton sent her best wishes, and Willow Smith reacted with a crying face emoji, a heart, and prayer hands, celebrating the joyous occasion.

A Lasting Partnership

Sean and Charlotte, who have been together since 2007 after meeting at the Coachella festival in 2005, have cultivated a strong relationship over the years. In a previous interview with MusicRadar, Sean revealed that they initially developed their bond through letters and emails, which they believe made their connection even stronger. They have collaborated on various music projects, including the band The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, and have been involved in numerous creative endeavors.

Musical Legacy and Future Aspirations

As a musician and producer, Sean has a rich history of collaboration, having released four solo albums and five with his mother, Yoko Ono. He also works with the psych-rock band Claypool Lennon Delirium. His production credits include Lana Del Rey’s critically acclaimed album, Lust for Life. In a conversation with The Independent, Sean touched on the responsibility he feels in preserving his father’s legacy, alongside his mother’s, explaining, “I first was interested in music because of my dad. I always felt like music was a way of getting closer to him.”