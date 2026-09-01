Score $100 Leather Purses at Madewell’s Labor Day Sale

As Labor Day approaches, shoppers are gearing up for incredible deals, and Madewell‘s sale should be at the top of your list. The brand is currently offering discounts of up to 50% off when you use the code LONGWEEKEND, making it the perfect opportunity to snag some of their popular items at a fraction of the price.

Unbeatable Deals on Leather Bags

One standout item you won’t want to miss is the Signature Woven Shoulder Bag, now available for just $100. This rare discount on Madewell’s leather bags makes it a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their accessory game without overspending.

Expand Your Fall Wardrobe

But that’s not all—there are plenty of other great finds in this sale. From best-selling low-slung jeans to stylish fall jackets, dresses, and shoes, you can easily upgrade your entire wardrobe. Now is the ideal time to refresh your closet and prepare for the changing seasons.