Savannah’s SCAD Film Festival Celebrates 29th Anniversary Extravaganza

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival makes its much-anticipated return for its 29th edition, running from October 24 to October 31. This eight-day festival, led by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Georgia, promises a diverse array of programming aimed at showcasing both emerging and established talents in the film industry.

Festival Highlights

Attendees can look forward to exclusive screenings, competition films, feature films, documentaries, shorts, and animated films. In addition to the screenings, attendees will have opportunities to engage through panel discussions, workshops, and networking events. The festival serves as a nexus for industry professionals and students from SCAD’s School of Film and Acting and School of Animation and Motion Media, offering master classes, coffee talks, and portfolio reviews that foster valuable connections.

Returning Programs and Panels

This year, Variety is back with its popular “Artisans to Watch” panel hosted by Jazz Tangcay, alongside “Pixels and Pencils” hosted by Clayton Davis. Also making a return is the “Docs to Watch” series led by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter, which will highlight the year’s ten best documentaries. Additionally, Entertainment Weekly will present its “Breaking Big” panel to spotlight the next generation of Hollywood talent, while Deadline will reprise its “TV Sidebar” to discuss new television series.

Previous Successes and Notable Guests

Last year, Clayton Davis’ panel featured directors from notable projects such as “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Elio,” and “TMNT,” alongside creatives from “In Your Dreams,” “Arco,” and “Little Amélie.” During this event, Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang shared insights on the bold representation of Korean culture, emphasizing the authenticity in character development. Kang humorously remarked, “Let’s make these characters real — ugly at times, silly, and real hot.”

Tangcay’s “10 artisans to watch” panel previously showcased talents like “One Battle After Another” editor Andy Jurgensen, and “Sinners” cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, both of whom later won Oscars. Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman to win in the Best Cinematography category. She reflected on her collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, noting, “We support each other. I’ve learned how to read the story through [Ryan’s] eyes, to understand what he needs to tell it and what is important to him.”

As the first woman to shoot on 65mm, Durald Arkapaw expressed her desire to foster greater representation in cinematography, stating, “It means the world when young girls, or film students of similar heritage, come up to me and express their gratitude, not just for the work, but for the fact that they can see someone like themselves behind the camera.”

A Celebration of Achievement

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival has become one of the largest film festivals in the Southeastern United States, drawing over 74,000 attendees. Last year, the festival proudly screened 26 Oscar-nominated films, including eight of the Best Picture nominees. Stars present included Best Actress winner Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Best Supporting Actress Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (“Sentimental Value”), and Best Casting awardee Cassandra Kulukundis (“One Battle After Another”). Over 200 SCAD alumni contributed to 21 films nominated for Oscars, including seven of the ten Best Picture nominees and contenders for Best Animated Feature and Best Visual Effects.

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