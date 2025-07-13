Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Consider Relocating to the UK

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are reportedly considering a major life change, potentially following in the footsteps of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with plans to move to the UK. While details are still emerging, it appears that Paulson’s recent housing decisions and candid comments have sparked curiosity about whether the couple will leave the United States. With a wave of celebrities like Eva Longoria, Rosie O’Donnell, and Richard Gere making similar moves, fans are eager to learn more about this possible shift for the beloved pair.

Paulson’s Hollywood Hills Listing

According to Realtor, the acclaimed actress, known for her role in *American Horror Story*, has put her Los Angeles residence on the market. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom home located in the Hollywood Hills is priced at $3 million. The timing of this listing coincides suspiciously with Paulson’s recent interview where she expressed her feelings about the current state of affairs in the US.

Reflections on Moving Away

In her conversation with the European publication El Pais, Paulson revealed, “It’s an incredibly difficult time for me. When I watch or read the news, I’m simply perplexed. Sometimes I want to move away.” Her emotional reflection hints at a deeper desire for change, making fans wonder if Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor may follow Ellen and Portia’s UK move.

Holland Taylor’s Plans?

As for Holland Taylor, there’s no indication that she plans to sell her home or has intentions of leaving the US at this time. However, given that Paulson and Taylor have been together for a decade, there’s speculation that if Paulson makes the leap, Taylor may likely follow suit. The couple’s strong bond makes it reasonable to assume they would navigate this decision together.

Their Unique Living Arrangement

It’s also important to note that Paulson and Taylor do not live together. On the *Smartless* podcast, Paulson explained, “We don’t live together, that’s the sort of secret. Holland and I, we spend plenty of time together but we don’t live in the same house. We’ve been together for a long time now and I think part of it has to do with, we’re together when we wanna be and we’re not when we don’t.” This unique approach to their relationship adds another layer of complexity to the question of whether Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor may follow Ellen and Portia’s UK move.

Their Journey Together

Having met in 2005, Paulson and Taylor reportedly began dating in 2015 after collaborating on a reproductive rights campaign. Since they confirmed their relationship shortly after, they’ve maintained a relatively private life together, even in the face of criticism over their 32-year age difference. Paulson defended their bond in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stating, “I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s OK.”

As fans keep an eye on Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, they will surely be wondering whether the couple truly will follow in the footsteps of Ellen and Portia with a UK move or if they will continue their journey in the US for now.