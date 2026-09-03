Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 'The Odyssey' as New R-Rated Record Holder

Hollywood is basking in what Ryan Reynolds calls “the friggin’ salad days,” celebrating a record summer box office since the onset of COVID-19. Major blockbusters like “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” have played a pivotal role in this resurgence. Just last month, Reynolds personally congratulated the team behind “The Odyssey” for its remarkable achievement of surpassing “Deadpool & Wolverine” to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history.

Reynolds Hails Christopher Nolan

At the premiere of “Mayday” in New York City, Reynolds expressed his admiration for “The Odyssey” and its director, Christopher Nolan, saying, “Obviously, [‘The Odyssey’] is an incredible, incredible movie. Christopher Nolan literally breathes the rarest air on Earth. He’s a singular filmmaker.” He emphasized the importance of the communal theater experience, stating, “I just love that people are going to the movie theaters. I don’t even care why or for what reason. Just go to the movie theaters. There’s no better shared experience.”

Ryan Reynolds praises Christopher Nolan after “The Odyssey” beats “Deadpool & Wolverine” to become the biggest R-rated movie ever: “Obviously, [‘The Odyssey’] is an incredible, incredible movie. Christopher Nolan literally breathes the rarest air on Earth. He’s a singular… pic.twitter.com/ydNoZxvggF — Variety (@Variety) September 2, 2026

Exploring the 1980s in “Mayday”

“Mayday,” which premieres on Apple TV on September 4, marks Reynolds’ return to major film roles after “Deadpool & Wolverine” over two years ago. Set during the Cold War’s twilight, Reynolds portrays a U.S. Navy pilot caught behind enemy lines, forging a unique friendship with a quirky ex-KGB agent played by Kenneth Branagh, who idolizes American culture from the 1980s. The actor reflects on the decade with a critical eye, noting the nostalgic portrayal often overlooks its turbulent reality.

A Candid Look at the 1980s

Reynolds observes, “When you get far enough away from a time period that’s quite distinct, there’s always a lovely feeling associated with it, almost like you pave over all the trauma with puppy dogs and ice cream.” He points out that the 1980s were fraught with challenges, including the fear of nuclear war during escalated U.S.-Soviet tensions, the decline of American manufacturing that hit working-class communities hard, and the AIDS epidemic, which emerged as “the country’s most urgent health crisis.”

Looking Back and Forward

Speaking about the societal strife of the era, Reynolds notes, “It was a tremendous strife. Socio-political tensions everywhere. We were still pretty fresh off a Cuban missile crisis, which was only 15-20 years before. It’s a tumultuous period, but you look back at it now and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. ‘Top Gun.’ Cocaine!’ Like, ‘No!’ It was really scary.”

Looking ahead, Reynolds speculates that future creatives will analyze the 2020s through a similar lens. “So much of the aughts were like a mix of all the decade’s previous, whereas the decade’s previous were their own thing. I wonder if it’s going to be the Covid era or something. I have no idea. We are living in the friggin’ salad days right now! We just don’t know it.”

A Surprise at Comic-Con

While “Mayday” won’t see a theatrical release, Reynolds teased at San Diego Comic-Con his potential return as Deadpool in Marvel’s upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.” He playfully disrupted the Marvel presentation, appearing in a grey denim Deadpool costume and questioning Paul Rudd, “Mr. Paul Rudd: where is Thor, and why was he crying?”

Branagh, who directed the first “Thor” movie, joked that Reynolds never mentioned the ongoing Thor gag while they filmed “Mayday.” “He worries about offending me, that’s what it is,” Branagh quipped. “That was my baby, you know! Way back before you came in.”